Trendy Tigers NFT Launches Jungleverse - Integrates Meta and Real World

11/14/2021 | 10:18am EST
Trendy Tigers, NFT has launched Jungleverse – the first of its kind initiative that integrates metaverse and the real world. It marks the successful launch of animal NFTs with an element of 3D and AR. With this, the NFT world is poised for the next level of digital richness blended in the whole experience and NFT enthusiasts will be highly excited with the features that these NFTs have to offer. They include

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211114005286/en/

9,999 Trendy Tigers entering the Metaverse! (Graphic: Business Wire)

  • A graphically rich art experience
  • Upgrades to a 3D experience. Click Here
  • Augmented Trendy Tigers that can be trained to follow commands
  • Geo-locating Tigers in different cities to own them
  • Rich personalized mobile app experience

Minting Trendy Tigers on the Ethereum blockchain is the ticket to enter the Jungleverse where all the animals will live with the humans forever. Here, the owners join a vibrant community of like-minded people who talk the same language, have exclusive merchandise and privileges in the real world and the Metaverse.

NFT sales volume surged to $10.7 billion in the third quarter of 2021, up more than eightfold from the previous quarter, according to data from market tracker DappRadar, as the frenzy for crypto assets reached new highs.

The exclusive Trendy Tigers release marks the entrance of Nature9 into the NFT marketplace. To mint any of these visually stunning tigers, please visit the website TrendyTigers.io where a limited quantity pre-sale of NFTs will happen on Tuesday, 16th November 2021, at 9.00 am PST. Know more about Nature9.

The Story

Over the years, the tigers were getting curious and excited about the humans and their urban lifestyle. So, a pack of 9,999 tigers escaped the jungle and made it to the big urban cities across the real world. These tigers were quick to adapt and picked up a whole host of human traits including - clothing, mane, expressions, shades, styles and accessories. These Tigers prefer to call themselves “Trendy Tigers” now.

Join the Trendy Tigers community

One can view the “Smart Contract” of the Trendy Tigers NFT on Etherscan. For further details, visit Trendy Tigers at Discord and Twitter. See you there!


© Business Wire 2021
HOT NEWS