Trepp LLC : Banks Starting to Feel the Pressure as Feds Look to Tighten Regulations

Many financial institutions will soon find themselves in a regulatory landscape stuck in the middle of a perfect storm. Just as many banks, credit unions, and life insurance lenders predicted, along with the new administration came the potential burden of increased regulatory pressure. To add to this strain, many financial institutions are also still coping, one year later, with the implementation of FASB's new accounting standard for loan loss reserves, also known as 'CECL.'



Banks Still Feeling the Effects of 2020



CECL went livefor many large banks in January of 2020, and the last group of banks is required to comply by 2023. As if they didn't already have enough on their plates, banks were later hit with a global pandemic and one of the strangest economic cycles that experts have ever seen.



Many analysts were predicting a market correction last year after experiencing one of the largest market expansions to date. However, nobody, not even the Feds from their DFAST 2020 Stress Tests, were able to predict what we experienced due to COVID-19. High unemployment typically drives consumer spending down, but the economy has proven differently.



Despite high unemployment rates, there was increased consumer spending due to favorable unemployment benefits and government stimulus checks. This unusual economic environment led to bank forbearance of loan paymentsand, in some cases, the renegotiation of loan terms. The uncertainty of loan payments also brought scrutiny from regulators whose memory of the Great Recession was not long gone. Many banks had to start looking for peer bank data so they could justify their decisions and processes to the regulators.



A New Area of Regulator Scrutiny



While the CECL accounting standard for loan loss reserves is not a regulation, it is a rule that all balance sheet lenders must follow to be US GAAP compliant. CECL requires banks to set aside a reserve for the lifetime expected loss of every originated loan on their balance sheet. Lenders use forward-looking loss models in addition to historic loan loss rates to determine the lifetime expected loss and therefore the reserve for each loan.



Since the models and data used for CECL are quite similar to previous reserve analysis and stress testing methods, many regulators have now started to ask banks for information regarding their CECL reserve processes. To properly defend their reserves to regulators, banks have begun leveraging peer bank data and benchmark models to prove that their reserve process is reasonable and comparable to their peers.



Banks Looking to Shift Focus to Stress Tests



Stress testinghad become an afterthought for many banks in the last four years when regulations became more relaxed, unlike previously, during the Great Recession, when it was the main priority for many lenders. However, stress tests will once again become a point of focus as banks continue to struggle in dealing with COVID-19 and the newly adapted reserve requirement and to prepare for the impending regulatory changes that will most likely raise the pressure for large and small banks alike.



As a result of the DC power shift, the new talk of the town for banks is now stress testing, peer analysis, and defending your reserves. Banks need to act now and prepare themselves before they get caught in the regulatory storm.



We discussed the regulatory shift in banking in Episode 86 of The TreppWire Podcast. Listen below.

If you are interested in Trepp's bank offerings or are interested in benchmarking your own performance against your peers, click belowor contact Trepp at info@trepp.comor 212-754-1010.

Disclaimer: The information provided is based on information generally available to the public from sources believed to be reliable.