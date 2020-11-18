TriLinc Global Impact Fund Approves New Sub-Advisor in the United States

TriLinc Global Impact Fund, LLC (“TriLinc Global Impact Fund” or “TGIF”) announced that it has approved a new sub-advisor, Enhanced Capital Impact Lending, LLC (“Enhanced Capital”), for business expansion and socioeconomic development in the United States, broadening its existing term loan and trade finance investment capabilities in Sub-Saharan Africa, Latin America, Southeast Asia, and Emerging Europe with an expansion of its strategy to include lending to small business firms in underserved markets in the United States.

TGIF is an impact investing fund that provides growth-stage loans and trade finance to established small and medium enterprises (“SMEs”) primarily in developing economies where access to affordable capital is significantly limited. Impact Investing is defined as investing with the specific objective of achieving a competitive financial return as well as creating positive, measurable impact in communities across the globe.

TGIF complements its global macroeconomic portfolio optimization and management with investment services from experienced sub-advisors that have established track records in target asset classes and geographies, and access to high-quality investment pipeline. Collectively, TGIF’s twelve sub-advisors, including Enhanced Capital, have deployed over $43 billion in debt transactions.

Enhanced Capital is an impact investment firm with more than 20 years of experience helping small businesses across the United States access capital to help them grow, thrive, and create jobs. Enhanced Capital is a leader in unlocking value for private investors seeking returns through socially responsible public investment initiatives. At the forefront of aligning private sector resources with public policy goals, they transform local economies to the benefit of both investors and community stakeholders by financing local businesses, solar energy projects, and historic building restorations.

“Consistent with our conviction that small and medium enterprises are the major drivers of a successful economy, we believe this is the right time to add the U.S. to our strategy,” commented Gloria Nelund, CEO of TGIF. “We are excited to be partnering with Enhanced Capital to deliver private debt capital to underserved small businesses in the U.S.”

Michael Korengold, President and CEO of Enhanced Capital, said, “We are honored to collaborate with TGIF. Our mutual passion for development in underserved markets and small businesses is the key element that has bound our teams together. We agree that investing in America, as we have done over the past twenty years, is now more important than ever.”

About TriLinc Global Impact Fund

TGIF is a public non-traded, externally managed, limited liability company that makes impact investments in SMEs in developing economies that provide the opportunity to achieve both competitive financial returns and positive measurable impact. TGIF invests in SMEs through experienced local market sub-advisors, and expects to create a diversified portfolio of financial assets consisting primarily of collateralized private debt instruments. In addition, TGIF aggregates and analyzes social, economic, and environmental impact data to track progress and measure success against stated objectives.

This press release contains forward-looking statements (including, without limitation, statements concerning the use of financing provided to borrowers and the expected repayment of financing extended to the borrowers) that are based on TGIF's current expectations, plans, estimates, assumptions, and beliefs that involve numerous risks and uncertainties, including, without limitation, the future operating performance of the borrower and those risks set forth in the "Risk Factors" section of TGIF's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, as amended or supplemented by TGIF's other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

