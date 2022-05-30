Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Trial begins for Sudanese protesters accused of killing police officer

05/30/2022 | 03:42am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Demonstration outside court in Khartoum

KHARTOUM (Reuters) - The trial of four Sudanese protesters accused of killing a police officer began in Khartoum on Sunday amid anti-military demonstrations and a heavy police presence.

The four, accused of the fatal stabbing of a police brigadier-general in January, were seen by a Reuters witness entering the courtroom in Khartoum, raising their fists and making victory signs.

The defendants, who have become emblems of the anti-military protest movement, deny the charges.

Security forces have frequently detained opposition politicians and figures connected to the protest movement since a coup ended a military-civilian power sharing arrangement in October. Lawyers say dozens remain in detention.

On Sunday, a security body attached to Sudan's ruling council recommended lifting an emergency law imposed after the coup and releasing those arrested under it.

The ruling council said the move was meant to create conditions for dialogue. Efforts to break the deadlock between the military and its opponents have so far made little progress.

Relatives and lawyers for the men whose trial started on Sunday have accused authorities of torturing at least one of them, known by his nickname Tupac.

Police couldn't be reached for comment, while military leaders deny the accusations.

Abdelazim Hassan, part of the legal team representing the men, said the judge hearing the case ordered that the men undergo a medical examination.

Sudanese military leaders have said the men are subject to normal criminal procedures.

Outside the courtroom protesters chanted: "Tupac is not a killer," and "Burhan is a killer," referring to General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan who led an October coup.

There have been weekly mass protests against the coup, which ended two years of power sharing following the ouster of Omar al-Bashir. The military says it intervened because of political paralysis to "correct" the transition.

Two protesters were killed on Saturday by security forces during protests on the outskirts of Khartoum, medics said, bringing the number who have died in the protests to 98.

"We will not be ruled through fabricated charges, and we will not be ruled by murder," said Hamza, a protester at the

courthouse.

(Reporting by Eltayib Siddig and Khalid Abdelaziz, writing by Nafisa Eltahir. Editing by Jane Merriman)


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
04:16aTurkish finance minister says economy grew 7% in first quarter
RE
04:08aRussia freezes trading in up to 14% of U.S.-listed shares on SPB Exchange
RE
04:07aEMA : Ema's chmp approved a new manufacturing site for covid-19 v…
RE
04:06aGold prices rise as dollar weakness lifts appeal
RE
04:04aRussia to service foreign debt using gas-for-roubles type scheme -Vedomosti
RE
04:00aTurkish banks should boost sectors promoting long-term economic growth -watchdog
RE
03:57aNorwegian Air orders 50 Boeing MAX aircraft, options for 30 more
RE
03:49aTata Motors looks to buy Ford India plant in electric vehicle push
RE
03:44aCourt jails Egyptian former presidential candidate for 15 years
RE
03:42aTrial begins for Sudanese protesters accused of killing police officer
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1ING GROEP N.V. : Upgraded by Goldman Sachs
2Magnora ASA: Helios to divest solar parks of 32MWp to Solgrid
3Nokia strengthens partnership with Microsoft to enhance performance at ..
4As shortage persists, Reckitt tightens grip on U.S. baby formula market
5How a cheap component could help kill off combustion cars

HOT NEWS