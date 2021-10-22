October 22, 2021 12:37

Shop No. 54 of the Gas Chemical Plant has started testing a new water treatment flocculant for ammonia production process.

EcoPlus 330B flocculant used for trial run is a chemical substance intended for water treatment and clarification at Chemical Treatment and Water Recycling Plant (CT&WR). In total, 380 to 390 cubic meters of highly demineralized water per hour are used for AM-76 process. To obtain the required degree of treatment, production personnel have pumped into the Plant the solution with the new reagent concentration of no more than 0.1%.

- Natural waters contain a variety of impurities in colloidal, coarse-dispersed and dissolved state, - says Yuri Semenov, Process Engineer of Shop No. 54. - When entering the steam generation system these impurities cause deposits formation on the heating surface, which can result in equipment failure. Therefore, water is to be clarified for impurity removal.

Flocculant (in this case polyacrylamide polymer) contributes to the deposition of small contaminating particles into a floccular loose sediment which settles to the bottom and is subsequently easily removed by filters. The water treated in this way can be used in the process.

Prior to the run, the process personnel of CT&WR Plant flushed the solution mixing system. The new reagent testing started on October 4, 2021. The run completion is scheduled for the 46th-47th week of 2021.

Production personnel note that after the run completion they will be able to estimate the effectiveness of EcoPlus 330 B flocculant as an analogue of the basic flocculant of CT&WR Plant on an industrial scale, provided there are no violations of the process flow standards.

