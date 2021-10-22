Log in
Trial run

10/22/2021 | 04:04am EDT
October 22, 2021 12:37

Shop No. 54 of the Gas Chemical Plant has started testing a new water treatment flocculant for ammonia production process.

EcoPlus 330B flocculant used for trial run is a chemical substance intended for water treatment and clarification at Chemical Treatment and Water Recycling Plant (CT&WR). In total, 380 to 390 cubic meters of highly demineralized water per hour are used for AM-76 process. To obtain the required degree of treatment, production personnel have pumped into the Plant the solution with the new reagent concentration of no more than 0.1%.

- Natural waters contain a variety of impurities in colloidal, coarse-dispersed and dissolved state, - says Yuri Semenov, Process Engineer of Shop No. 54. - When entering the steam generation system these impurities cause deposits formation on the heating surface, which can result in equipment failure. Therefore, water is to be clarified for impurity removal.

Flocculant (in this case polyacrylamide polymer) contributes to the deposition of small contaminating particles into a floccular loose sediment which settles to the bottom and is subsequently easily removed by filters. The water treated in this way can be used in the process.

Prior to the run, the process personnel of CT&WR Plant flushed the solution mixing system. The new reagent testing started on October 4, 2021. The run completion is scheduled for the 46th-47th week of 2021.

Production personnel note that after the run completion they will be able to estimate the effectiveness of EcoPlus 330 B flocculant as an analogue of the basic flocculant of CT&WR Plant on an industrial scale, provided there are no violations of the process flow standards.

For reference:

Gazprom neftekhim Salavat is one of the largest oil refining and petrochemical complexes in Russia. The Complex was founded in 1948.

The Company is integrated into the Gazprom system. It has the basic advantage: consolidating on a single site a full cycle of crude hydrocarbons processing, petrochemistry and mineral fertilizers production. The Company comprises the Oil Refinery, Gas & Chemical Plant and the Monomer Plant.

Gazprom neftekhim Salavat produces more than 150 items, over 50% of which are bulk products including motor gasoline, diesel fuel, fuel oil, styrene, polystyrene, low density polyethylene, high density polyethylene, DOP plasticizer, butyl alcohols, sulphur, ammonia, urea, acrylic acid, butyl acrylate etc.

The products are shipped to all federal subjects of the country. Export supplies of oil products are mainly directed to European and CIS countries. Petro- and gas chemicalsare exported to over 30 CIS and non-CIS countries and thelargest volumes are shipped to Kazakhstan, Germany, Great Britain, the Netherlands, Poland, Belgium, Finland etc.

High quality of Gazprom neftekhim Salavat output is confirmed by certificates of conformity to ISO 9001 and 14001, the international standards of quality and environmental safety.

Press office, Gazprom neftekhim Salavat

Disclaimer

JSC Gazprom neftekhim Salavat published this content on 22 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 October 2021 08:03:16 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
HOT NEWS