TrialAssure :'s Transparency Suite Named Data Solution of the Year for the Second Consecutive Year

TrialAssure® – a leading, global technology company focused on advancing clinical trial disclosure and transparency – has won the “Data Solution of the Year – Healthcare” award in the 2021 Data Breakthrough Awards. This is the second consecutive year that TrialAssure has earned this honor for technological advancements in:

clinical trial registration

clinical trial results disclosure

clinical data sharing

data, document, and image anonymization and redaction

patient engagement activities

TrialAssure’s total transparency suite was selected from a field of more than 1,750 nominations during one of the most competitive years yet, according to program coordinators.

“Our mission is to facilitate transparency for the entire life sciences community, including the pharmaceutical industry. And, when you have an unwavering focus on staying ahead of rapidly changing regulations and solving client needs as we do, it’s a win for sponsors, patients, and the research community as a whole,” says Kelly Vaillant, Director, Global Transparency Strategy and Compliance, TrialAssure. “For this win, we would like to thank our life sciences customers for committing to greater data transparency, for contributing to TrialAssure product enhancements, and for their continued trust in us.”

An impressive list of top companies and startups in the larger technology industry were honored alongside TrialAssure, including the likes of Google Cloud, Fivetran, IBM, Informatica, Neo4j, and Microsoft.

“This second win is just the beginning for TrialAssure’s breakthrough solutions in clinical trial disclosure and data transparency. We have plans to announce even more groundbreaking data sharing and transparency innovations this summer,” said Zach Weingarden, Sr. Product Solutions Manager, TrialAssure.

To request a demo of TrialAssure’s end-to-end disclosure and transparency solutions, visit: www.trialassure.com.

About TrialAssure

TrialAssure is a leading, global clinical trial disclosure and data transparency software suite with unmatched experience in helping navigate complex regulatory compliance challenges. TrialAssure provides fast, affordable, and informed technology and service solutions to help clinical trial sponsors meet clinical trial registration and results reporting, document and data anonymization, patient engagement, and compliance reporting goals. Established in 2009, TrialAssure regularly adapts to ever-changing clinical trial disclosure and data transparency requirements and was recently named Data Solution of the Year—Healthcare in the Data Breakthrough Awards. For more information, visit: www.trialassure.com or follow TrialAssure on LinkedIn.

