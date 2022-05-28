Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest News 
Economy & Forex

'Triangle of Sadness' wins Cannes Film Festival's Palme d'Or

05/28/2022 | 04:44pm EDT
The 75th Cannes Film Festival - Closing ceremony

PARIS (Reuters) -"Triangle of Sadness", a film by Swedish director Ruben Ostlund, won the Palme d'Or for Best Picture at the Cannes Film Festival on Saturday, the festival announced.

"When we started to make this film I think we had one goal - to really, really try to make an exciting film for the audience and bring thought-provoking content," Ostlund said.

"We wanted to entertain them, we wanted them to ask themselves questions, we wanted them to after the screening go out and have something to talk about," he added.

Exploring notions of beauty and privilege, the film sends two models on a luxury cruise -- only to leave them stranded on a deserted island with a handful of the staff and billionaire guests. The toilet attendant proves to have the best survival skills and social structures are upended.

"The thing about Östlund is that he makes you laugh, but he also makes you think," said Variety in its review of the film. "No matter what sphere he tackles, we're bound to see the world differently."

The festival awarded two films the Jury prize: "Close", a film by Belgian director Lukas Dhont and "Stars at Noon," by French director Claire Denis.

For its 75th anniversary edition, the festival returned to its traditional calendar following two years of pandemic disruptions.

(Reporting by Mindy Burrows and Mimosa Spencer; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)


© Reuters 2022
