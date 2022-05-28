'Triangle of Sadness' wins Palme d'Or at Cannes

STORY: Exploring notions of beauty and privilege, the film sends two models on a luxury cruise -- only to leave them stranded on a deserted island with a handful of the staff and billionaire guests. The toilet attendant proves to have the best survival skills and social structures are upended.
Ostlund won the Palme d'Or in 2017 for his film "The Square," a satire about a prestigious art curator.
For its 75th anniversary edition, the festival returned to its traditional calendar following two years of pandemic disruptions.