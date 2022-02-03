Log in
Triax Technologies Appoints New CEO; Tackles New Industries In 2022

02/03/2022 | 12:02pm EST
Triax Technologies, a worker safety technology company that uses location data & sensors to reduce risky behavior, decrease costs, and improve jobsite security, has today announced that it has appointed a new CEO, James Franklin, who brings more than 20 years of technology leadership with market leaders such as Oracle, HP and Accenture. His success with wearable solutions at Omnilink, where he started and led their commercial Location Based Services business, is well aligned with Triax’s products and innovations. Just coming off the successful acquisitions and mergers of SpaceIQ and iOFFICE (workplace software solutions) by Thoma Bravo, his experience and background are tailor made to take Triax Technologies to the next level.

“Triax Technologies has been the market leader in worker safety wearables for construction for years, and is quickly becoming the same for the industrial, health and entertainment sectors,” said Franklin. "I’m thrilled to be joining them at this critical juncture. The founders and team have accomplished incredible things, and I’m eager to build on those successes to make thousands of new sites safer and more productive in 2022.”

With a well-established client base in the construction industry, Triax has been accelerating its business momentum in recent years. Adding many new industrial verticals, including energy, mining and manufacturing, it has sold worker safety wearables and software to Fortune 100 companies, scrappy startups, and everything in between.

About Triax

Triax improves worksite operations and safety with technology.

With digital maps, we make managing operations automatic through access control, activity monitoring, and real-time alerting.

Based on qualifications, access can be given to workers for different areas of a facility and the activity of an employee while on site is tracked (including interactions with equipment). Automated reports then show productivity levels throughout the site with easy-to-read charts.

Our technology also enables 2-way alerts that acts in real time, so incidents or unapproved activity can be addressed immediately.


© Business Wire 2022
