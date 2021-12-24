Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

TribeOne Launches Testnet for the World's First NFT & DeFi-Funding Platform

12/24/2021 | 06:50am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Dubai, United Arab Emirates--(Newsfile Corp. - December 24, 2021) - TribeOne, the first AI-powered NFT & DeFi funding platform with groundbreaking lending, investing and borrowing options, announces the launch of testnet for the world's first NFT & DeFi-funding platform. This seamless platform provides users access to NFT lending products, innovative DeFi products, zero-to-low collateralized loans, saving & investing products through a single platform.

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/8203/108483_01926419244d3abd_001.jpg

TribeOne

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/8203/108483_01926419244d3abd_001full.jpg

One of the most promising and forward-thinking projects in the NFT and DeFi space, TribeOne has transformed every aspect of the traditional financial system, now giving access to a borderless and inclusive ecosystem levelling the playing field for many.

Launching their first instant NFT lending dApp, their primary focus is to offer simplified NFT-funding solutions construed within a user-friendly, all-in-one interface. TribeOne gives users access to a wide range of NFTs through their various marketplace integrations AI-based risk-assessment for instant loan approvals, and a convenient payment processing system. Eventually, the protocol aims to become an aggregator of various digital collectibles that also offers innovative financing solutions for users to invest within.

Preparing for their revolutionary mainnet launch - while their ongoing testenet and bug bounty programme is a skyrocketing success with over 14k+ testnet entries - this project continues to break new grounds in the NFT and decentralized financial space by delivering and building innovative products with the sole purpose of making a completely consumer-centric ecosystem.

Company Contact details:

Company Name: TribeOne
Contact Person: Mehdi Suleman
Contact Person Title: CEO
Company E-mail: mehdi@tribeone.io
Website: tribeone.io

PR Contact:

Name - https://www.linkedin.com/in/sourav-ghosal-nca/
Website - www.newscoverage.agency
Email - touch@newscoverage.agency
Telegram - https://t.me/souravghosal_NCA

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/108483


© Newsfilecorp 2021
Latest news "Companies"
07:05aAHF : L.A. Times Ad Highlights Barclay Hotel's New Life as Affordable Housing
BU
07:03aLufthansa, Delta, United report cancellations over Christmas
AQ
07:01aCovalon Announces CFO Transition
PR
07:00aMicrobix Receives $4.7 Million Order for Viral Transport Medium
AQ
07:00aEldorado Gold Announces Normal Course Issuer Bid
AQ
06:57aEU HRC imports hit record high in October
PU
06:55aChinese officials punished over COVID outbreak that led to Xian lockdown
RE
06:50aUno Re Announces the Launch of Their Risk Investment dApp
NE
06:50aMerck and Ridgeback's Molnupiravir, an Investigational Oral Antiviral COVID-19 Treatment, Receives Special Approval for Emergency in Japan
BU
06:50aCoverCompared - The First-Ever DeFi Insurance Multi-Chain Aggregator
NE
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Oil prices ease, focus shifts to next OPEC+ move
2Investors hunt for battered Hong Kong shares after crackdowns
3Gazprom to sign memo with Linde for third line of Ust-Luga LNG plant
4Analysis: Record IPO binge in 2021 leaves investors hung over
5Wall St Week Ahead-'Santa Claus' stocks rally? Investors look to Omicro..

HOT NEWS