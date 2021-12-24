TribeOne Launches Testnet for the World's First NFT & DeFi-Funding Platform

Dubai, United Arab Emirates--(Newsfile Corp. - December 24, 2021) - TribeOne, the first AI-powered NFT & DeFi funding platform with groundbreaking lending, investing and borrowing options, announces the launch of testnet for the world's first NFT & DeFi-funding platform. This seamless platform provides users access to NFT lending products, innovative DeFi products, zero-to-low collateralized loans, saving & investing products through a single platform.

One of the most promising and forward-thinking projects in the NFT and DeFi space, TribeOne has transformed every aspect of the traditional financial system, now giving access to a borderless and inclusive ecosystem levelling the playing field for many.

Launching their first instant NFT lending dApp, their primary focus is to offer simplified NFT-funding solutions construed within a user-friendly, all-in-one interface. TribeOne gives users access to a wide range of NFTs through their various marketplace integrations AI-based risk-assessment for instant loan approvals, and a convenient payment processing system. Eventually, the protocol aims to become an aggregator of various digital collectibles that also offers innovative financing solutions for users to invest within.

Preparing for their revolutionary mainnet launch - while their ongoing testenet and bug bounty programme is a skyrocketing success with over 14k+ testnet entries - this project continues to break new grounds in the NFT and decentralized financial space by delivering and building innovative products with the sole purpose of making a completely consumer-centric ecosystem.

