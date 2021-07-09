Tribunal Initiates Expiry Review—Flat Hot-rolled Carbon and Alloy Steel Sheet and Strip from Brazil, China, Ukraine and India

Ottawa, Ontario, July 9, 2021-The Canadian International Trade Tribunal today initiated an expiry review of its order made on August 12, 2016, in Expiry Review No. RR-2015-002, to determine if the expiry of the order is likely to lead to continued or resumed dumping of flat hot-rolled carbon and alloy steel sheet and strip, originating in or exported from Brazil, the People's Republic of China and Ukraine, and subsidizing of such products originating in or exported from India, and is likely to result in injury.

No later than December 6, 2021, the Canada Border Services Agency will determine if there is a likelihood of resumed or continued dumping or subsidizing. In the event of positive determinations, the Tribunal will determine, on May 13, 2022, whether the continued or resumed dumping or subsidizing is likely to result in injury.

The Tribunal is an independent quasi-judicial body that reports to Parliament through the Minister of Finance. It hears cases on dumped and subsidized imports, safeguard complaints, complaints about federal government procurement and appeals of customs and excise tax rulings. When requested by the federal government, the Tribunal also provides advice on other economic, trade and tariff matters.

Any interested person, association or government that wishes to participate in the Tribunal's expiry review may do so by filing a Form I - Notice of Participation. For details on the specific products under review or for more information, visit the Tribunal's website.