Tribunal Initiates Final Injury Inquiry—Certain Container Chassis from China

10/22/2021 | 04:14pm EDT
Ottawa, Ontario, October 22, 2021-The Canadian International Trade Tribunal today initiated an inquiry to determine whether the dumping and subsidizing of certain container chassis originating in or exported from People's Republic of China have caused injury or retardation or are threatening to cause injury. This final injury inquiry was initiated further to a notice received from the Canada Border Services Agency stating that preliminary determinations had been made respecting the dumping and subsidizing of the above-mentioned goods.

On February 18, 2022, the Tribunal will determine whether the dumping and subsidizing have caused injury or retardation or are threatening to cause injury to the domestic industry.

The Tribunal is an independent quasi-judicial body that reports to Parliament through the Minister of Finance. It hears cases on dumped and subsidized imports, safeguard complaints, complaints about federal government procurement and appeals of customs and excise tax rulings. When requested by the federal government, the Tribunal also provides advice on other economic, trade and tariff matters.

Any interested person, association or government that wishes to participate in the Tribunal's inquiry may do so by filing a Form I - Notice of Participation. For details on the specific products under inquiry or for more information, visit the Tribunal's website.

HOT NEWS