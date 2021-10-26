Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Tribunal Initiates Final Injury Inquiry—Oil Country Tubular Goods from Austria

10/26/2021 | 04:38pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Ottawa, Ontario, October 26, 2021-The Canadian International Trade Tribunal today initiated an inquiry to determine whether the dumping of oil country tubular goods originating in or exported from the Republic of Austria has caused injury or retardation or is threatening to cause injury. This final injury inquiry was initiated further to a notice received from the Canada Border Services Agency stating that a preliminary determination had been made respecting the dumping of the above-mentioned goods.

On February 22, 2022, the Tribunal will determine whether the dumping has caused injury or retardation or is threatening to cause injury to the domestic industry.

The Tribunal is an independent quasi-judicial body that reports to Parliament through the Minister of Finance. It hears cases on dumped and subsidized imports, safeguard complaints, complaints about federal government procurement and appeals of customs and excise tax rulings. When requested by the federal government, the Tribunal also provides advice on other economic, trade and tariff matters.

Any interested person, association or government that wishes to participate in the Tribunal's inquiry may do so by filing Form I - Notice of Participation. For details on the specific product under inquiry or for more information, visit the Tribunal's website.

Disclaimer

Public Health Agency of Canada published this content on 26 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 October 2021 20:37:31 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Latest news "Companies"
04:50pWHITESTONE REIT : Results of Operations and Financial Condition (form 8-K)
AQ
04:50pAMBARELLA INC : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
04:49pPULTEGROUP INC/MI/ Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations (form 10-Q)
AQ
04:49pWebster Financial Corporation Declares Common and Preferred Dividends
PR
04:49pNational juneteenth museum launches in texas with the grandmother of juneteenth, ms. opal lee at the helm
GL
04:48pTrustmark Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results Presentation
PU
04:48pS. 1890, Protecting Consumers from Travel Fraud Act
PU
04:48pS. 3003, Comprehensive and Overdue Support for Troops of War Act of 2021
PU
04:48pAmendment to Annual Report (Form 10-K/A)
PU
04:48pGreen Dot Names George Gresham Chief Finance and Operating Officer - Form 8-K
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Analyst recommendations: Alibaba, American Express, eBay, Facebook, HSB..
2China's Modern Land defaults on bond payment; property shares drop
3BlackRock creates biggest climate exchange-traded fund range
4Upbeat earnings push European stocks close to record highs
5Press Release : Novartis delivers solid Q3 results, with strong growth ..

HOT NEWS