Tribunal Makes Findings—Certain Small Power Transformers from Austria, Chinese Taipei and South Korea

Ottawa, Ontario, December 24, 2021-The Canadian International Trade Tribunal today found that the dumping of certain small power transformers originating in or exported from the Separate Customs Territory of Taiwan, Penghu, Kinmen and Matsu, and the Republic of Korea (excluding those goods exported from the Republic of Korea by IEN Hanchang Co., Ltd) has caused material injury to the domestic industry. It also found that the dumping of these goods, originating in or exported from the Republic of Austria, has not caused injury and is not threatening to cause injury to the domestic industry. Anti-dumping duties will therefore be collected by the Canada Border Services Agency. The complainants in this case were Transformateurs Delta Star Inc. of Saint-Jean-sur-Richelieu, Quebec, Northern Transformer Corporation of Maple, Ontario, and PTI Transformers Inc. of Winnipeg, Manitoba.

The Tribunal will issue the reasons for its findings on January 10, 2022.

The Tribunal is an independent quasi-judicial body that reports to Parliament through the Minister of Finance. It hears cases on dumped and subsidized imports, safeguard complaints, complaints about federal government procurement and appeals of customs and excise tax rulings. When requested by the federal government, the Tribunal also provides advice on other economic, trade and tariff matters.

For details on the specific products under inquiry or for more information, visit the Tribunal's website.