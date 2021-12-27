Log in
  Homepage
  News
  Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest News 
Economy

Tributes pour in for Tutu in Cape Town

12/27/2021 | 01:31pm EST
Mourners placed floral tributes on a fence outside the building, also known as the "People's Cathedral", beside a black and white portrait of the man they affectionately called 'the Arch'.

Wayne Andrews came to pay tribute, saying "He was a very, very humble man, a man of integrity and a very sincere, honest man."

"Speaking truth to power and calling out the ill elements of our new democracy and ensuring that we have a sense of hope for new leadership," said mourner Marlene Bhana.

Tutu won the Nobel Peace Prize in 1984 in recognition of his non-violent opposition to white minority rule. A decade later, he witnessed the end of that regime and chaired a Truth and Reconciliation Commission to unearth the atrocities committed under it.


© Reuters 2021
