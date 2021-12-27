Tributes pour in for Tutu in Cape Town

Wayne Andrews came to pay tribute, saying "He was a very, very humble man, a man of integrity and a very sincere, honest man."

"Speaking truth to power and calling out the ill elements of our new democracy and ensuring that we have a sense of hope for new leadership," said mourner Marlene Bhana.

Tutu won the Nobel Peace Prize in 1984 in recognition of his non-violent opposition to white minority rule. A decade later, he witnessed the end of that regime and chaired a Truth and Reconciliation Commission to unearth the atrocities committed under it.