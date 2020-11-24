Tricentis : Recognized as Fast Growing Company and for Customer Innovation

Named to the Deloitte Technology Fast 500 List and BIG Awards for Business

Tricentis, the world’s #1 testing platform for modern cloud and enterprise applications, today announced it has been honored with multiple awards for its growth and innovation. These recognitions underscore the industry’s support and validation of Tricentis’ offerings and customer success.

For the third consecutive year, Tricentis has been named to the Deloitte Technology Fast 500 winners list. This elite list honors companies that define cutting edge solutions and recognizes the dedication and excellence required to be an industry disruptor. Winners are selected based on fiscal-year revenue growth percentage over a three-year period.

With rising market demand for continuous testing and enterprise automation solutions, organizations are turning to Tricentis to accelerate digital transformation. Tricentis’ commitment to delivering innovative solutions to ensure customer success was recently recognized by the 2020 BIG (Business Intelligence Group) Awards for Business.

With the challenges caused by the current global pandemic, many businesses have had to rapidly pivot their operations. One such example is the New Jersey Economic Development Authority (EDA) who had to quickly build new apps to process loan and grant applications for the State’s COVID-19 response programs. They turned to Tricentis to help them manage the 30X increase in applications. The State of New Jersey’s exemplary use case of Tricentis Flood resulted in Business Intelligence Group recognizing this impactful success story with the 2020 BIG Award for Case Study of the Year.

“It’s great to hear that the case study on using Tricentis Flood to load test our initial COVID-response projects generated this level of interest and recognition. That was clearly an unprecedented situation however I hope that the strategies we applied can help other IT teams with their own high-stakes application delivery projects,” said Ross Dakin, Office of Innovation, State of New Jersey.

The BIG Awards for Business program was launched to reward those companies, products, and people that are leading their respective industries. The Business Intelligence Group was founded with the mission of recognizing true talent and superior performance in the business world. Award winners are selected by business executives using a unique scoring system to selectively measure performance across multiple business domains and then reward those companies whose achievements stand above those of their peers.

These milestones are a testament to the growing demand for a new approach to software testing and automation. Modernizing testing and automation offers a significant competitive advantage that enables enterprises to accelerate software delivery, improve quality and risk coverage, and reduce costs.

