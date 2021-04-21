Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Tricentis : Appoints Technology Industry Veteran Kevin Thompson as CEO

04/21/2021 | 10:31am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Industry disruptor and cloud software leader to drive Tricentis’ next level of growth

Tricentis, the world’s #1 testing platform for modern cloud and enterprise applications, today announced the appointment of Kevin Thompson as chairman of the board and chief executive officer. Former CEO, Sandeep Johri, will be leaving the company after strategically leading Tricentis through nearly eight years of unprecedented growth and success. Johri will remain involved with the company as a member of the Tricentis Board of Directors.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210421005258/en/

Kevin Thompson, chairman of the board and chief executive officer at Tricentis (Photo: Business Wire)

Kevin Thompson, chairman of the board and chief executive officer at Tricentis (Photo: Business Wire)

“We are excited to welcome Kevin Thompson as Tricentis’ new chairman and CEO to further accelerate the company’s rapid growth trajectory. Kevin is a proven leader and has significant experience leading and scaling world-class, global technology organizations,” said Wolfgang Platz, Founder and Chief Strategy Officer of Tricentis. “We would also like to thank Sandeep Johri for his dedication to Tricentis. Under his leadership, Tricentis has grown 35X and scaled into a global industry leader.”

Thompson has an impressive background leading global technology companies and is a seasoned executive and cloud software veteran. After serving as the CFO and COO of SolarWinds from 2006 to 2010, Thompson then served as President and CEO from 2010 to 2020 – taking the company from $20 million in revenue to over $1 billion in revenue and becoming a global leader in IT Management. Prior to SolarWinds, Thompson was SVP and CFO of analytics company SAS and EVP and CFO of software company Red Hat.

During his time at SolarWinds, Thompson played a pivotal role in the company’s growth and trajectory toward the company’s IPO in 2009, its transaction to go private in 2016, and its second IPO in 2018. Thompson led the SolarWinds effort to further establish the company as one of the leading IT management and monitoring partners in the industry and, while doing so, was featured in Forbes magazine as one of America’s top CEOs.

“I’m thrilled to be joining such a strong organization with the potential to truly disrupt the software industry and provide immense value for companies around the world,” said Thompson. “Joining as CEO provides an incredible opportunity to drive Tricentis into the next phase of growth, build upon the company’s industry leadership, and continue offering the leading AI-driven, end-to-end continuous testing platform to accelerate software delivery and innovation.”

Over the last year, Tricentis hit several notable achievements, including reaching high double-digit growth in annual recurring revenue (ARR) in 2020. Additionally, the company announced a key strategic partnership with SAP, a significant expansion into the federal market, and the acquisition of leading performance testing company Neotys. Tricentis helped advance testing from script-based to model-based test automation, and ushered in a new era with the recent introduction of Vision AI, a next-generation AI-driven test automation technology.

The company’s momentum over the past year encompasses notable industry awards, including being named a Deloitte Technology Fast 500 winner and recognition by the 2020 BIG (Business Intelligence Group) Awards for Business. Additionally, Tricentis was recognized as a 2020 Gartner Peer Insights Customers’ Choice for Software Test Automation and a leader in the Forrester Wave™ for Continuous Functional Test Automation Suites for the third consecutive time.

To learn more about how Tricentis is helping companies around the world tackle automated testing and accelerate digital transformation and innovation, visit https://www.tricentis.com/customer-stories/.

About Tricentis

Tricentis is the global leader in enterprise continuous testing, widely credited for reinventing software testing for DevOps, cloud, and enterprise applications. The Tricentis AI-based, continuous testing platform provides a new and fundamentally different way to perform software testing. An approach that’s totally automated, fully codeless, and intelligently driven by AI. It addresses both agile development and complex enterprise apps, enabling enterprises to accelerate their digital transformation by dramatically increasing software release speed, reducing costs, and improving software quality. Tricentis has been widely recognized as the leader by all major industry analysts, including being named the leader in Gartner’s Magic Quadrant five years in a row. Tricentis has more than 1,800 customers, including the largest brands in the world, such as McKesson, Accenture, Nationwide Insurance, Allianz, Telstra, Moët Hennessy-Louis Vuitton (LVMH PCIS), and Vodafone. To learn more, visit https://www.tricentis.com or follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter, and Facebook.


© Business Wire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
10:52aNew product for energy companies automates critical accounting and IT tasks with full audit trail
GL
10:52aGreene County Bancorp, Inc. Announces Cash Dividend
GL
10:52aPrevencio Announces Laboratory Commercialization Partnership with Atlas Genomics Incorporating Microsoft's AI-computing Cloud
BU
10:50aMARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL  : Courtyard By Marriott Taps Clubhouse App to Host NFL Draft Conversation with Rich Eisen
PU
10:49aAgronomists share data-driven strategies to help farmers manage this season's challenges
PR
10:49aEP GLOBAL OPPORTUNITIES TRUST  : Result of AGM
PR
10:49aREGEN BIOPHARMA INC  : Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
10:47aFERRARI N  : unveils first details of special edition V12 car based on 812 Superfast
RE
10:47aOilfields Supply Center $570M investment in King Salman Energy Park (SPARK) the world leading energy hub
PR
10:46aSONOCO PRODUCTS  : 2021 Shareholders Meeting Presentation
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1TESLA, INC. : TESLA : Dogecoin cryptocurrency slumps after hashtag-fueled surge to record high
2COINBASE GLOBAL, INC. : WATCH THIS SPACE: Volatility is bitcoin's main attraction - Raoul Pal
3Foxconn mostly abandons $10 billion Wisconsin project touted by Trump
4European shares rebound on strong earnings, takeover speculation boosts Hugo Boss
5NASDAQ COMPOSITE : Apple packs iPad Pros with faster chips, slims iMacs and jumps into tracking tags

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ