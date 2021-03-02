Log in
News  >  Companies

Tricida, Inc. Investors: Last Days to Participate Actively in the Class Action Lawsuit

03/02/2021 | 04:45pm EST
Investors with losses are encouraged to contact the firm before March 8, 2021; click here to submit trade information

LOS ANGELES, March 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Portnoy Law Firm advises investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of Tricida, Inc. (NASDAQ: TCDA) investors that acquired shares between November 27, 2020 and December 31, 2020. Investors have until March 8, 2021 to seek an active role in this litigation.

Investors are encouraged to contact attorney Lesley F. Portnoy, to determine eligibility to participate in this action, by phone 310-692-8883 or email, or click here to join the case.

It is alleged in this complaint that throughout the Class Period, Tricida made misleading and/or false statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) Tricida’s NDA in regard to veverimer was materially deficient; (ii) accordingly, it was foreseeably likely that the NDA for veverimer would not be accepted by the FDA; and (iii) as a result, the Tricida’s public statements were materially misleading and false at all relevant times.

Tricida issued a press release on July 15, 2020 announcing that, on July 14, 2020, the it had received a notification from the FDA which stated that as part of the FDA’s ongoing review of the Company’s NDA for veverimer, “the FDA has identified deficiencies that preclude discussion of labeling and postmarketing requirements/commitments at this time.” Tricida stated that “[t]he notification does not specify the deficiencies identified by the FDA.” Tricida’s stock price fell $10.56 per share on this news, or 40.31%, to close at $15.64 per share on July 16, 2020.

Then, on October 29, 2020, an update was announced by Tricida on its End-of-Review Type A meeting with the FDA in regard to the veverimer NDA, which advised investors that the Company “now believes the FDA will also require evidence of veverimer’s effect on CKD progression from a near-term interim analysis of the VALOR-CKD trial for approval under the Accelerated Approval Program and that the FDA is unlikely to rely solely on serum bicarbonate data for determination of efficacy.” Tricida disclosed concurrently that it “is significantly reducing its headcount from 152 to 59 people and will discuss its commitments with vendors and contract service providers to potentially provide additional financial flexibility.” Tricida’s stock price fell $3.90 per share on this news, or 47.16%, to close at $4.37 per share on October 29, 2020.

A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than March 8, 2021.

Please visit our website to review more information and submit your transaction information.

The Portnoy Law Firm represents investors in pursuing claims arising from corporate wrongdoing. The Firm’s founding partner has recovered over $5.5 billion for aggrieved investors. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

© GlobeNewswire 2021
