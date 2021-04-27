Trifacta : Honors Customer Excellence in Data Engineering at First-Ever Wrangle Summit

Trifacta Customer Awards recognize innovation in transforming data to transform business

Trifacta, the Data Engineering Cloud company, today announced its first annual Trifacta Customer Awards at its inaugural Wrangle Summit, an industry-first data engineering event hosted in partnership with Google Cloud.

These awards honored individuals and organizations from Trifacta’s global customer base in five categories: Project of the Year, Data4Good, Champion(s) of the Year, Administrator of the Year, and Wrangler of the Year. Awards were presented to the winners during the final keynote of Wrangle Summit on April 9.

“Data engineering is critical in helping companies grow and scale effectively and efficiently,” said Trifacta CCO Paul Staelin. “Data engineering is a team sport. These awards recognize the exemplary players and projects that are using data in groundbreaking new ways to transform their business. These award winners are models for others to learn from and be inspired by.”

Trifacta Customer Awards were presented to the following organizations and individuals at Wrangle Summit 2021:

Project of the Year - SPAR: This award recognizes a new project that drives tremendous value for an organization. SPAR was honored this year for an innovative project that changed the way they onboard detailed, complex, heterogenous sales data from 48 countries—involving different currencies, formats, data systems, product names, and languages. SPAR built data flows that enhanced and accelerated visibility into this critical sales data, enabling SPAR to analyze it more frequently and in greater detail, and resulting in an impressive 3-5% top-line revenue growth.

Data4Good - Genomics England: This award honors the customer that uses data to contribute the most to the betterment of humanity. Genomics England won this award for rapidly combining patient and blood test data from clinical trials with genome sequencing information, empowering researchers to better understand, adapt, and respond to COVID-19 and improve the health of people across the globe.

Champion(s) of the Year - Bekkie Brown, Amway and Lori Bradley, Eli Lilly: Bekkie was recognized for using Trifacta to quickly adapt Amway's product hierarchy information to make better marketing, pricing, and manufacturing decisions across the Consumer Packaged Goods (CPG) business. Lori was recognized for revamping Eli Lilly's clinical trial processes and then leveraging the success of its clinical trials project to extend Trifacta to other Eli Lilly departments to further transform the pharmaceutical business.

Administrator of the Year - Stephen Summers, Deloitte: Stephen was honored for his work rolling out Deloitte's novel Cortex platform that combines Azure with Databricks and Trifacta at massive scale. With Trifacta, Deloitte was able to streamline and accelerate its audit process, allowing the company to deliver audits to its customers faster. Thanks to Stephen's efforts, Deloitte now collects, samples, and ensures the accuracy of its customer data more quickly, easily, and scalably than ever before.

Wrangler of the Year - Randy Santiano, Eli Lilly: Randy was recognized for leading the data wrangling effort in an Eli Lilly project in which data is used to better predict, monitor, and manage an individual's participation in clinical trials. In addition, Randy developed and shared a naming convention with other Trifacta developers within Eli Lilly to enable a broad array of data engineers across multiple initiatives to coordinate and collaborate effectively.

