Trilantic North America : and Dartmouth's Tuck School of Business to Launch Executive Education Program to Advance Gender Equity in Private Markets

Program will train private markets firms to make progress toward gender equity, women’s empowerment and diverse leadership in the sector.

Trilantic North America and the Tuck School of Business at Dartmouth College today announced they have partnered to create a new executive education program dedicated to empowering the next generation of female private equity leaders. The program will equip private markets leadership teams with the tools to cultivate a diverse talent pipeline, foster an inclusive and equitable workplace environment, develop core skills to promote the advancement of female leaders in the sector and highlight the critical role of male allyship. It will launch through Tuck’s Executive Education Program in 2022.

“At Trilantic North America, we recognize the crucial importance of diversity of backgrounds and perspectives to inform decision making. The private markets industry has work to do to achieve gender equity, and we are committed to doing our part to create meaningful opportunities for women in our sector at all stages of their careers,” says Giulianna Ruiz, Partner and General Counsel of Trilantic North America. “This new program will guide firms that share our commitment to work collaboratively and take concrete steps to increase access and equity in order to cultivate the next generation of women leaders in private equity. As Chair of the ESG Committee at Trilantic North America, I am proud to announce this partnership with Tuck, a demonstrated leader in gender equity, on this important initiative.”

Among top ranked U.S. MBA programs, the Tuck School of Business at Dartmouth leads the way on gender equity. Tuck has measurably improved upon its commitment to greater female representation for years, consistently enrolling the highest percentages of women students and building a reputation as a learning community in which aspiring female business leaders thrive. The latest Tuck class to matriculate is 49% female, the highest among leading MBA programs.

“The world’s leading business schools share the critical responsibility of developing talent pipelines and ensuring those pipelines include leaders who reflect the diversity and dynamism of our society,” says Punam Keller, Senior Associate Dean of Innovation and Growth at Tuck. Keller, a management professor and behavior change expert, will personally serve as the faculty director for the new program.

Dean Keller says this engagement between Tuck Executive Education and Trilantic North America will create a powerful new way for private markets firms to act on their values and make a lasting impact through the development of tomorrow’s industry leaders.

About Trilantic North America

Trilantic Capital Management L.P. (“Trilantic North America”) is a private equity firm focused on control and significant minority investments in North America. Trilantic North America’s primary investment focus is in the business services, consumer and energy sectors. Trilantic North America has managed six private equity fund families with aggregate capital commitments of $9.7 billion. Trilantic North America has been recognized by Inc. Magazine’s 2019 list of Top 50 Founder-Friendly Private Equity Firms. For more information, visit www.trilanticnorthamerica.com.

About Tuck Executive Education at Dartmouth

Founded in 1900, the Tuck School of Business at Dartmouth College is the world’s first graduate school of management. Tuck’s MBA program consistently ranks among the top programs worldwide. The school’s mission is to develop wise, decisive leaders who better the world through business.

Tuck Executive Education offers executives innovative and transformative learning opportunities that address real-world business problems and accelerate their own development. World-class faculty from Dartmouth’s Tuck School of Business bring both deep content knowledge and highly-developed facilitation skills that fully engage experienced executives and entrepreneurs in an active and collaborative learning process. For over 40 years, Tuck Executive Education has been committed to helping minority business owners succeed.

