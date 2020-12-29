Log in
Trilio : Announces Dalton Menhall as Vice President of Worldwide Sales

12/29/2020 | 09:08am EST
Menhall to Lead Go-to-Market Expansion to Drive Growth in Cloud-Native Data Protection

Trilio, a leading provider of cloud-native data protection, today announced that Dalton Menhall has joined the company as vice president of worldwide sales. Menhall will be responsible for accelerating revenue generation while building the global sales strategy and organization.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201229005023/en/

Trilio announces Dalton Menhall as VP of Worldwide Sales. Menhall to lead go-to-market expansion to drive growth in cloud-native data protection. (Graphic: Business Wire)

“Customers are in the early phases of their Kubernetes journey and are looking for purpose-built, application-centric platforms to help manage and protect their environments across clouds,” said David Safaii, CEO of Trilio. “Dalton brings a strong track record of building global sales teams that are focused on delivering customer value and maximizing revenue opportunities. His most recent experience, selling to DevOps and working with strategic ecosystem partners like Red Hat, will prove invaluable. We’re delighted to welcome him to Trilio.”

“Trilio checked all the boxes in what I was looking for in my next role,” said Menhall. “We have a phenomenal team, enterprise-grade technology and a strong set of customers and partners. All that said, the opportunity in this cloud-native era is immense. Cloud architects and DevOps engineers are struggling with how to build resilient infrastructure, manage complex application migration projects and meet compliance requirements. Trilio was born for this challenge and we look forward to helping more customers deliver value to their business.”

Menhall brings over 25 years of enterprise technology sales experience and a track record of building sales teams focused on revenue growth, value-based selling and customer success.

Menhall joins Trilio from Sonatype, where he served as vice president of Americas sales, taking the company from $5 million to $75 million and positioning the company for a successful acquisition by Vista Equity Partners. Prior to Sonatype, Menhall was with IBM for a decade, most recently serving as vice president of analytics sales. He joined IBM through the acquisition of Ascential Software, where he served as executive director of world-wide sales operations, helping the company scale from $100 million to $500 million. Earlier in his career, Menhall worked for Mirror Image Internet, PTC, PDG and Coopers & Lybrand.

Earlier this month, Trilio announced a $15 million Series B round of funding. Despite challenges related to the COVID-19 pandemic, Trilio has achieved a series of milestones this year. The company recently announced TrilioVault for Kubernetes v2.0, including a unique management console for multi-cloud data protection and was named a Leader and Outperformer by a GigaOm report on Kubernetes Data Protection.

About Trilio
Trilio is a leader in cloud-native data protection for Kubernetes, OpenStack and Red Hat Virtualization environments. Our TrilioVault technology is trusted by cloud infrastructure operators and developers for backup and recovery, migration and application mobility. Customers in telecom, defense, automotive and financial services leverage TrilioVault to recover from disasters, migrate workloads, move workloads to new infrastructure and migrate to new software distributions. trilio.io, Twitter and LinkedIn.


© Business Wire 2020
