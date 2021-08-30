Log in
Triller Fight Club: LEGENDS II Adds Major Musical Guests for Huge Celebration of Entertainment & Boxing at STAPLES Center on Saturday, September 11

Tickets Are Still Available or Buy on Pay-Per-View

Triller Fight Club: LEGENDS II has added huge, star-studded musical guests to the show set for Saturday, September 11 at STAPLES Center in Los Angeles. Musical acts announced today include a performance by Snoop Dogg with Marvin Gaye, plus Anitta, Lunay, Gente de Zona and others to be announced.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210830005142/en/

(Graphic: Triller Fight Club)

(Graphic: Triller Fight Club)

The event is produced by Triller Fight Club visionary Nigel Lythgoe, award-winning producer of American Idol and the executive producer and creator of ‘So You Think You Can Dance’ and will be hosted by rap icon Snoop Dogg.

“An amazing night unlike any other; top music, never before seen duets, world class fighting, truly an event not to be missed,” said Lythgoe.

Tickets with prices starting at $75 are on-sale and may be purchased through AXS.com or at this Ticket Link. Doors will open Saturday, September 11 at 2:30 p.m. PT with the first bell at 3:00 p.m. PT. The STAPLES Center is located at 1111 S. Figueroa St. in Los Angeles, CA 90015. Very-limited VIP packages as well as Super-Exclusive behind the scenes packages will be available too.

Headlining the night of special entertainment will be two icons whose resumes need no explaining as Los Angeles icon and rap star, Snoop Dogg will perform with the legendary Marvin Gaye.

In Celebration of Mexican Independence week two of the best Latin performers in the world, Anitta, Brazil's most famous popstar and Puerto Rico’s chart-topping next generation reggaeton star, LUNAY will also perform live on the big Legends II stage.

GENTE DE ZONA, the multi-Grammy award-winning Cuban reggaetón duo, Alexander Delgado and Randy Malcolm, will open the evening's entertainment with a medley of their greatest hits. And you won’t want to miss the amazing musical tribute ‘Dear Amy’ to music icon Amy Winehouse.

ABOUT LEGENDS II:

The September 11 event will take place at STAPLES Center in Los Angeles and is headlined by the return of boxing legend, ‘The Golden Boy’ Oscar de la Hoya, battling former UFC superstar Vitor ‘The Phenom’ Belfort. The co-featured bout pits UFC legends, Anderson ‘The Spider’ Silva from Sao Paolo, Brazil and ‘The Huntington Beach Bad Boy’ Tito Ortiz in an eight-round cruiserweight boxing match. Also featured on the card will be former Heavyweight and Cruiserweight World Champion David ‘The Hayemaker’ Haye against Joe Fournier in a scheduled eight-round heavyweight battle. Rounding out the event is a highly anticipated 10-round fight between Andy ‘El Tiburon’ Vences, (23-2-1, 12 KOs), of San Jose, CA against Ireland’s Jono ‘King Kong’ Carroll, (19-2-1, 5 KOs), for the vacant WBC International Silver Super-Featherweight Title. The “free-view” begins at 6:00 p.m. ET / 3:00 p.m. PT (11:00 p.m. GMT) and the main pay-per-view card begins at 7:00 p.m. ET / 4:00 p.m. PT. The pay-per-view is priced at $49.99 and will be broadcast globally on FITE, iNDemand and through all leading Cable, Satellite and Telco Providers in the U.S. and Canada.

© Business Wire 2021
HOT NEWS