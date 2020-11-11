Log in
Trinidad and Tobago Securities and Exchange Commis : Filing Obligations in the Securities Market Part 2 – Conclusion

11/11/2020 | 01:11am EST

In last week's article, the Trinidad and Tobago Securities and Exchange Commission ('TTSEC') outlined the main disclosure and filing requirements of the Reporting Issuer. In this article, we will discuss the disclosure and filing obligations of Registrants under section 51 of the Securities Act, 2012 ('SA 2012'). According to the legislation , Registrants are defined as persons registered or required to be registered under Part IV of the Act, these include entities conducting business activities of Investment Advisers, Broker-Dealers and Underwriters.

Read more here-> Filing obiligations in the securities market_Part 2

Disclaimer

Trinidad and Tobago Securities and Exchange Commission published this content on 11 November 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 November 2020 06:10:02 UTC
