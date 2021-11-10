Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Triniti Consulting Appoints Oracle Utilities Leader TC O'Hara To VP

11/10/2021 | 01:01pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

O’Hara’s extensive software and deployment experience, strategic vision, and strong relationships make him the ideal customer success leader for the next phase of Triniti’s growth

Triniti Consulting, globally recognized woman-owned utility market systems integrator and Oracle Utilities Gold Partner, has named TC O’Hara its new Vice President, Customer Success. O’Hara joins Triniti from Oracle, where he served as Client Partner in the Oracle Utilities Global Business Unit for well over a decade. He joined Oracle 15 years ago as a part of their acquisition of LODESTAR which lay the foundation for many of the tools and practices that comprise the Oracle Utilities suite today. O’Hara supported dozens upon dozens of Oracle client deployments throughout his tenure there including many with Triniti.

As VP, Customer Success, O’Hara’s focus will be on serving as a trusted advisor to Triniti’s customers throughout the lifecycle of its ongoing relationships. He will support customers in a consultative and advisory function from pre-sales all the way through deployment and post-go-live, identifying challenges on the horizon and addressing new needs as they arise. In addition, O’Hara will seek to leverage the development capabilities of Oracle along with Triniti’s deep product and configuration expertise in new and innovative ways on behalf of utilities seeking a broad range of digital solutions.

Triniti has a long and successful history with Oracle Utilities projects and software. Their team has been engaged with Oracle Utilities development, implementation, and advisory services spanning two decades and the life of the platform, through hundreds of projects. They were the first consultancy to deploy Oracle Utilities Service Order Management (SOM) and Oracle Utilities Customer to Meter (C2M) for Complex Billing, and unveiled a brand new partnership with Oracle and Veracity that launched earlier this year.

“TC’s legacy of successful client partnerships, deep domain and strategic expertise, and strong, lasting relationships across the industry make him an ideal fit for our new Customer Success role,” says Beth Kearns, CEO at Triniti. “He is an extremely well-respected leader who shares our unique commitment to values, people, and the communities in which we work. We are excited on behalf of our clients for all the ways TC’s vision and partnership will enhance their current and future strategic initiatives. It’s easy to see how his leadership will also unlock new avenues for Triniti to apply our unique project methodologies.”

“I couldn’t be more excited to join Triniti as VP of Customer Success,” says O’Hara. “Triniti is the Gold Standard in the business results they produce, their product and utility marketplace expertise, and in the unique collaborative experience they deliver to customers and partners. And in my experience working with them at Oracle, their corporate culture and commitment to giving back to their communities is unlike any other. I am thrilled to be a part of the Triniti team, and help its customers achieve even greater success.”

About Triniti Consulting

Triniti Consulting is a woman-owned consultancy dedicated to delivering Oracle Utilities solutions faster, smarter, smoother, and through a thoughtful culture not found at any other firm. Triniti’s people have worked with over 100 domestic and international utilities, including the first implementation of Oracle Utilities SOM and C2M for complex billing. Triniti embraces true partnerships and a whole host of project management practices that emphasize ongoing knowledge transfer and empowerment throughout the life of a project. To learn more visit https://www.triniticonsulting.com.


© Business Wire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
01:14pFRAPORT AG : JP Morgan reiterates its Neutral rating
MD
01:13pBIOADAPTIVES, INC. Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations (form 10-Q)
AQ
01:12pCOP26 : China-us declaration says intend to maximize international investment and finance in support of the transition from carbon-intensive fossil fuel based energy to green, low-carbon and renewable energy in developing countries
RE
01:12pAppointment of Director
AQ
01:12pRivian valued at $93 billion in debut, after world's biggest IPO of 2021
RE
01:12pMS YOUNG ADVENTURE ENTERPRISE, INC. MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OR PLAN OF OPERATION. (form 10-Q)
AQ
01:12pSportsbet.io Donate Bitcoin to Southampton FC Supporters in First Ever 'Crypto Fan Fund'
GL
01:11pCOP26 : China-us declaration says the two sides will cooperate to promote a successful cop 26 in glasgow
RE
01:11pCOP26 : China-us declaration says united states and china will continue to discuss, both on the road to cop 26 and beyond, concrete actions in the 2020s to reduce emissions
RE
01:11pCOP26 : China-us declaration says both countries will each implement the phasedown of hydrofluorocarbon production and consumption reflected in the kigali amendment to the montreal protocol.
RE
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Evergrande teeters on edge of default as $148 million payment falls due
2GE, an industrial conglomerate pioneer, to break up
3Tencent's Third-Quarter Profit Edged Up 3% Amid Continued Gaming Busine..
4How GE's Larry Culp split the empire Jack Welch built
5Stocks slide, dollar gains as US CPI sparks tightening fears

HOT NEWS