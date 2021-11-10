Triniti Consulting Appoints Oracle Utilities Leader TC O'Hara To VP

O’Hara’s extensive software and deployment experience, strategic vision, and strong relationships make him the ideal customer success leader for the next phase of Triniti’s growth

Triniti Consulting, globally recognized woman-owned utility market systems integrator and Oracle Utilities Gold Partner, has named TC O’Hara its new Vice President, Customer Success. O’Hara joins Triniti from Oracle, where he served as Client Partner in the Oracle Utilities Global Business Unit for well over a decade. He joined Oracle 15 years ago as a part of their acquisition of LODESTAR which lay the foundation for many of the tools and practices that comprise the Oracle Utilities suite today. O’Hara supported dozens upon dozens of Oracle client deployments throughout his tenure there including many with Triniti.

As VP, Customer Success, O’Hara’s focus will be on serving as a trusted advisor to Triniti’s customers throughout the lifecycle of its ongoing relationships. He will support customers in a consultative and advisory function from pre-sales all the way through deployment and post-go-live, identifying challenges on the horizon and addressing new needs as they arise. In addition, O’Hara will seek to leverage the development capabilities of Oracle along with Triniti’s deep product and configuration expertise in new and innovative ways on behalf of utilities seeking a broad range of digital solutions.

Triniti has a long and successful history with Oracle Utilities projects and software. Their team has been engaged with Oracle Utilities development, implementation, and advisory services spanning two decades and the life of the platform, through hundreds of projects. They were the first consultancy to deploy Oracle Utilities Service Order Management (SOM) and Oracle Utilities Customer to Meter (C2M) for Complex Billing, and unveiled a brand new partnership with Oracle and Veracity that launched earlier this year.

“TC’s legacy of successful client partnerships, deep domain and strategic expertise, and strong, lasting relationships across the industry make him an ideal fit for our new Customer Success role,” says Beth Kearns, CEO at Triniti. “He is an extremely well-respected leader who shares our unique commitment to values, people, and the communities in which we work. We are excited on behalf of our clients for all the ways TC’s vision and partnership will enhance their current and future strategic initiatives. It’s easy to see how his leadership will also unlock new avenues for Triniti to apply our unique project methodologies.”

“I couldn’t be more excited to join Triniti as VP of Customer Success,” says O’Hara. “Triniti is the Gold Standard in the business results they produce, their product and utility marketplace expertise, and in the unique collaborative experience they deliver to customers and partners. And in my experience working with them at Oracle, their corporate culture and commitment to giving back to their communities is unlike any other. I am thrilled to be a part of the Triniti team, and help its customers achieve even greater success.”

About Triniti Consulting

Triniti Consulting is a woman-owned consultancy dedicated to delivering Oracle Utilities solutions faster, smarter, smoother, and through a thoughtful culture not found at any other firm. Triniti’s people have worked with over 100 domestic and international utilities, including the first implementation of Oracle Utilities SOM and C2M for complex billing. Triniti embraces true partnerships and a whole host of project management practices that emphasize ongoing knowledge transfer and empowerment throughout the life of a project. To learn more visit https://www.triniticonsulting.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211110005260/en/