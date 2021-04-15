Log in
Trinity Capital Inc. : Schedules Release of First Quarter 2021 Financial Results and Conference Call

04/15/2021 | 04:06pm EDT
PHOENIX, April 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Trinity Capital Inc. (Nasdaq: TRIN) ("Trinity"), an internally managed business development company, today announced that it will release its first quarter 2021 financial results after market close on Thursday, May 6, 2021. The Company will discuss its financial results on a conference call that day at 2:00 p.m. PT (5:00 p.m. ET).

To listen to the call, please dial (888) 285-0969 or (706) 758-9224 internationally and reference Conference ID: 4999186 if asked, approximately 10 minutes prior to the start of the call. A taped replay will be made available approximately two hours after the conclusion of the call and will remain available until May 20, 2021. To access the replay, please dial 800-585-8367 or 404-537-3406 and enter the passcode 4999186.

A live webcast of the first quarter 2021 financial results conference call will also be available on the investor relations section of the Company's website at https://trincapinvestment.com/. A replay will be available on the Company's website for 90 days following the conference call.

About Trinity Capital Inc.
Trinity Capital (Nasdaq: TRIN), an internally managed specialty lending company that has elected to be regulated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended, is a leading provider of debt, including loans and equipment financing, to growth stage companies, including venture-backed companies and companies with institutional equity investors. Trinity's investment objective is to generate current income and, to a lesser extent, capital appreciation through investments consisting primarily of term loans and equipment financings and, to a lesser extent, working capital loans, equity and equity-related investments. Trinity believes it is one of only a select group of specialty lenders that has the depth of knowledge, experience, and track record in lending to growth stage companies.

 

