Trinity Investments Announces Key Promotions and Hires

Trinity Real Estate Investments LLC, a leading private real estate investment firm, today announced a series of strategic promotions and hires across its development and asset management teams. These appointments build on a year of substantial growth and support Trinity’s evolution from a deal-by-deal investor to a global fund manager.

“2021 was a milestone year in which we closed on our $520 million inaugural commingled U.S. hospitality fund and acquired over $600 million of hospitality assets in Q4 alone,” said Sean Hehir, Managing Partner, President and CEO of Trinity. “Our development and asset management capabilities are key differentiators and a primary reason why investors trust in our ability to execute. We see significant opportunity to grow our platform and further strengthening these teams is vital to the successful execution of our long-term plan.”

Craig Lovett, who joined Trinity in 2017, has been promoted to Senior Vice President of Development. He previously served as Vice President of Development where he oversaw the award-winning repositionings of the Westin Maui Resort & Spa Ka'anapali, the Ritz-Carlton Orlando, Grande Lakes and the Hilton Los Cabos Beach & Golf Resort. In his new role, Lovett oversees all of Trinity’s construction, repositioning and development initiatives. He is supported by Karl Schmeck, who has been hired as Vice President of Development. Schmeck is an experienced professional who previously led the Design and Development division of the Catalina Island Company. Prior to that, he was an Associate at Hart Howerton, a development-focused design consultancy.

Trinity also continues to build out its asset management team with the hire of Samantha Sugarman as Vice President of Asset Management. Sugarman, who previously served as Vice President at CPG Hospitality, is responsible for managing the implementation of Trinity’s value-add operational strategies and establishing portfolio-wide processes for financial oversight. In this role, she also oversees Trinity’s asset management team including Collin Hoo, who was recently promoted to Vice President of Portfolio Management; Ana Aguilar, who was recently promoted to Director; and Phillip Min, who was hired as Asset Management Financial Analyst.

“Each of these individuals is a proven talent with a track record of high performance and a shared commitment to advancing our strategic priorities,” said Greg Dickhens, Managing Partner and Head of Asset Management at Trinity. “We look forward to benefiting from their insights and contributions as we work to expand our brand portfolio and geographic distribution over the next several years.”

About Trinity Real Estate Investments LLC

Trinity is a private real estate investment firm with a 26-year history of specializing in value-add opportunities. Based in Honolulu, Hawaii, with an office in Beverly Hills, California, Trinity focuses on unique real estate investments in world-class markets and has invested more than $8 billion in the United States, Mexico, Europe, and Japan by leveraging its deep institutional knowledge and longstanding local relationships. Trinity is based in Honolulu, Hawaii, with an office in Beverly Hills, California. For additional information, please visit Trinity’s website at www.trinityinvestments.com.

