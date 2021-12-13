Log in
Trinity Life Sciences Introduces Center of Excellence That Redefines Competitive Intelligence in Life Sciences

12/13/2021 | 08:38am EST
New COE, Named Dynamic Market Intelligence, Delivers Uniquely Curated Strategic Insights

Trinity Life Sciences, a leader in global life sciences solutions, announces the creation of the new Dynamic Market Intelligence Center of Excellence (COE). The new COE offers life sciences companies both expert- and tech-driven solutions for the most pressing challenges facing today’s competitive intelligence (CI) departments. Trinity’s experts leverage years of commercialization experience to deliver effective insights that help clients maximize their impact, differentiate and develop winning strategies.

Trinity’s Dynamic Market Intelligence offerings are ideal for companies who want to increase the impact of their CI departments. The COE draws from a large portfolio of proprietary and global data sources—as well as deep therapeutic expertise—to deliver powerful insights. Clients benefit from a unique, curated perspective on the competitive and market environments, customized to audience type. Answers to key business questions are aligned to the needs of both clinical and commercial stakeholders in an efficient, intuitive way.

"Our Dynamic Market Intelligence offerings provide value beyond traditional competitive intelligence and address clients’ broader business questions with our unique combination of strategic, analytic and technical expertise," said Michele Andrews, Principal and Head of Dynamic Market Intelligence at Trinity. "Trinity is focused on the evolving paradigm of market intelligence and the increased need for timely, precise and customized interpretation that is leading strategy rather than trailing it.”

About Trinity Dynamic Market Intelligence

Trinity Dynamic Market Intelligence provides curated, accurate insights on market environments across the life sciences industry. Traditional competitive intelligence in life sciences has been limited by decades of established norms, even as data streams have proliferated and industry has become more sophisticated. Trinity’s Dynamic Market Intelligence offering uses next-generation analytics and strategies that flow into a modular program including ongoing market monitoring, rapid response alerts, congress coverage and a Market Intelligence Dashboard. Together, these elements offer life sciences leaders an integrated approach to making informed decisions in a complex competitive landscape. To learn more about how Trinity’s Dynamic Market Intelligence helps clients to outpace the competition, click here.

About Trinity Life Sciences

Trinity Life Sciences is a trusted strategic commercialization partner, providing evidence-based solutions for the life sciences. With 25 years of experience, Trinity is committed to solving clients’ most challenging problems through exceptional levels of service, powerful tools, and data-driven insights. Trinity’s range of products and solutions includes industry-leading benchmarking solutions, powered by TGaS Advisors. To learn more about how Trinity is elevating life sciences and driving evidence to action, visit trinitylifesciences.com.


© Business Wire 2021
