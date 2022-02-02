Trinity Life Sciences Offers Integrated Patient Focus With Patient Centricity Center of Excellence

Suite of Integrated Solutions Developed by Dedicated Team Puts the Patient at the Center Across the Entire Product Development Lifecycle

Trinity Life Sciences, a leader in global life sciences solutions, recognizes the vital importance of the Voice of the Patient across the entire product lifecycle. Trinity’s patient focus has evolved over 25 years, with the formation of the Patient Centricity Center of Excellence (COE) in 2019 to recognize the growing importance and involvement of patients as a healthcare stakeholder. Trinity’s dedicated patient-focused team actively integrates all of Trinity’s patient offerings, including tech-enabled services, to support life sciences’ drive to adopt a patient-centric approach.

Trinity’s integrated approach allows clients to draw on comprehensive patient insights through services focused on complex, evolving business needs with a deep understanding of the Patient Journey as the cornerstone of Patient Centricity. Looking at a Patient Journey as a holistic, multi-stakeholder view of the patient experience in a treatment area—and incorporating all elements of the patient’s lived experience—becomes possible with integration of data, analysis, methodology and tools from Primary Market Research (PMR) to qualitative studies to Real-World Evidence (RWE).

“Developing strategies that put patients first has remained at the forefront for our clients. Patients continue to participate in their healthcare, as rare and orphan diseases continue to evolve where every patient needs to be a focus and as regulators continue to focus on patient outcomes,” said Jennifer Parr, Principal and Head of Patient Centricity at Trinity Life Sciences. “We unlock exponential value with a holistic approach to Patient Journey – our methodology allows for a multidimensional view of clinical patient flow, physical logistics, financial and access hurdles, emotional experience and information needs.”

Trinity’s Patient-centric suite of solutions allow clients to answer core business questions in context. Offerings include:

- Patient Journey

- Patient Experience Design

- Patient Services Innovation

- DEI/Health Equity

- Patient Ad Boards

- Patient ATU

- Patient Access Journey

- Patient Advocacy Landscape & Recommendations

- Burden of Illness

- Patient-centric KPI Development, Data & Analytics

- And more...

About Trinity Patient Centricity

Trinity Patient Centricity focuses on deeply understanding patient needs and experiences to support life science organizations in product development, launch and beyond. Patient-centric insights and analytics are more relevant than ever, even as inputs grow in complexity and outputs grow in importance. Trinity’s patient-centric suite of offerings include integrated, tech-enabled services powered by unique, time-tested methodologies and dedicated teams of Market Researchers, RWE Experts and experienced Strategic Advisors. To learn more about how Trinity Patient Centricity helps clients turn patient-level data and insights into strategic direction for patient-centric decision-making click here.

About Trinity Life Sciences

Trinity Life Sciences is a trusted strategic commercialization partner, providing evidence-based solutions for the life sciences. With 25 years of experience, Trinity is committed to solving clients’ most challenging problems through exceptional levels of service, powerful tools and data-driven insights. Trinity’s range of products and solutions includes industry-leading benchmarking solutions, powered by TGaS Advisors. To learn more about how Trinity is elevating life sciences and driving evidence to action, visit trinitylifesciences.com.

