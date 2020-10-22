Log in
Trinity Life Sciences : Publishes New Report Revealing What Is and Isn't Working for Drug Launches During COVID-19

10/22/2020 | 08:38am EDT

Paper Uncovers Some Surprising and Concerning Issues Related to Launching a Drug During COVID-19 and Provides Important Takeaways for Life Science Companies Now Preparing for Launch

Trinity Life Sciences, a leader in global life science solutions, has published a comprehensive report entitled Launching During COVID-19, Assessing the Damage and Finding Success. The paper uncovers some surprising and concerning issues related to launching a drug during COVID-19, details case studies of drugs that have launched during the pandemic and provides important takeaways for life science companies now preparing for launch.

According to the white paper, it is possible to successfully launch a new product during COVID-19, but it is not easy.

“Some companies in severe disease markets with limited treatment alternatives are seeing success despite challenges around sales rep access and physician administration,” said Leslie Sandberg Orne, Senior Partner and Chief Client Officer, Trinity. “But brands outside of oncology and rare diseases had a more difficult first half with only one exceeding forecast and six attaining no more than 56% of forecast.”

The report also explores whether launches that fell short of expectations during COVID-19 can improve performance in the coming months.

“There are some early signs for companies who have effectively pivoted to novel approaches to reach stakeholders – telehealth, direct-to-consumer (DTC) campaigns and copay support,” said Krista Perry, Partner and Head of Launch Excellence, Trinity. “These strategies could allow those launches to rebound later in 2020, as we expect the typical launch success barometers at six months to get pushed out as far as 12 months during COVID-19.”

Launching During COVID-19, Assessing the Damage and Finding Success can be found on the Trinity Life Sciences website.

About Trinity Life Sciences

Trinity Life Sciences is a trusted strategic partner, providing evidence-based solutions for the life sciences. With over 20 years of experience, Trinity is committed to solving clients’ most challenging problems through exceptional levels of service, powerful tools, and data-driven insights. Trinity’s range of products and solutions includes industry-leading benchmarking solutions, powered by TGaS Advisors. To learn more about how Trinity is elevating life sciences and driving evidence to action, visit trinitylifesciences.com.

© Business Wire 2020

