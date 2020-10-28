Trintech : ABB Named Finalist in 13th Annual Ventana Research Digital Leadership Awards

DGAP-News: Trintech, Inc. / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

ABB Named Finalist in 13th Annual Ventana Research Digital Leadership Awards



28.10.2020 / 16:00

ABB Named Finalist in 13th Annual Ventana Research Digital Leadership Awards

Recognized for implementing Trintech's innovative Cadency solution for the Office of Finance category

DALLAS, TX / ACCESSWIRE / October 28, 2020 / Trintech, a leading global provider of integrated Record to Report software solutions for the office of finance, announced today that its customer, ABB, a leading global engineering company, has been named a finalist in the "Office of Finance" category of the 13th annual Ventana Research Digital Leadership Awards. ABB was recognized for its innovative use of Trintech's Cadency solution to standardize its Record to Report process and drive efficiency across its teams.

The Ventana Research Digital Leadership Awards program showcases "the leadership and use of business applications or technology that contribute significantly to improve efficiency, productivity and the performance of their organization." Trintech and Capgemini partnered with ABB to standardize the firm's Record to Report process, with a focus on balance sheet reconciliation, month-end closing and manual journal entries. With Trintech's Cadency solution, ABB realized greater efficiencies through streamlined policies designed to fit the needs of its specific compliance framework and more effectively manage live data to support its Record to Report process. Cadency has also provided ABB with scalability across the firm's global operations, centralizing core financial processes.

"Cadency has been instrumental in driving harmonization across our complex, multi-ERP environment," said Luca Condosta, Record to Report Group Finance Process Owner at ABB. "With the Cadency solution, we now have full visibility of our global closing and account reconciliation processes right at our fingertips."

"We are so proud that our Cadency solution has been instrumental in ABB's efforts to achieve a single, standardized approach to balance sheet account reconciliations, month-end closing and journal entry management on a global scale," said Teresa Mackintosh, CEO at Trintech. "As the leading provider of financial solutions for large enterprises, we understand the unique complexities and requirements that come with an organization of ABB's size. The global transformation efforts they have been able to achieve and implement with our Cadency solution is truly remarkable and I look forward to continuing our partnership in years to come."

This year's winners will be announced the week of November 16th.

More information on the Ventana Research Digital Leadership Awards can be found here.

About Trintech

Trintech Inc., a pioneer of Financial Corporate Performance Management (FCPM) software, combines unmatched technical and financial expertise to create innovative, cloud-based software solutions that deliver world-class financial operations and insights. From high volume transaction matching and streamlining daily operational reconciliations, to automating and managing balance sheet reconciliations, intercompany accounting, journal entries, disclosure reporting and bank fee analysis, to governance, risk and compliance - Trintech's portfolio of financial solutions, including Cadency(R) Platform, Adra(R) Suite, and targeted tools, ReconNET(TM), T-Recs(R), and UPCS(R), help manage all aspects of the financial close process. Over 3,500 clients worldwide - including the majority of the Fortune 100 - rely on the company's cloud-based software to continuously improve the efficiency, reliability, and strategic insights of their financial operations.

Headquartered in Dallas, Texas, Trintech has offices located across the United States, United Kingdom, Australia, Singapore, France, Germany, Ireland, the Netherlands and the Nordics, as well as strategic partners in South Africa, Latin America and the Asia Pacific. To learn more about Trintech, visit www.trintech.com or connect with us on LinkedIn, Facebook and Twitter.

