TripleBlind Accelerates Data Sharing Capabilities of Alternative Data Platform Eagle Alpha through New Partnership

KANSAS CITY, Mo., Oct. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TripleBlind , the private data sharing company that offers proprietary cryptographically-enforced data privacy solution, today announced a new partnership with Eagle Alpha , the pioneer connecting the universe of alternative data. Through this partnership, organizations, principally investment firms, can more quickly and comprehensively analyze companies to generate more effective valuations during mergers and acquisitions, and identify strategies to create new value post-financial events.



TripleBlind’s solution enables data vendors to share sensitive data with data buyers while allowing only specific operations on that data. Sharing of sensitive and regulated data has historically been challenging due to regulatory and geographic concerns and a lack of robust technology solutions. Along with offering more accuracy and efficiency than all other competing forms of data collaboration, TripleBlind will help Eagle Alpha ensure its clients adequately enforce the digital rights of data owners and all data privacy regulations in place in more than 100 countries and four U.S. states today, including HIPAA, GDPR, and CCPA.

“Through our opportunity to work with Eagle Alpha on various projects and panels in recent months, both companies believe we have complementary services that will be beneficial to our combined client base,” said Sam Abadir, director of partnerships at TripleBlind. “Eagle Alpha is the leading connector in the world of alternative data, and we look forward to increasing collaboration capabilities for Eagle Alpha’s clients.”

The need for data privacy has never been higher, following the App Annie settlement with the SEC, in which the company was fined $10 million and became the SEC’s first enforcement action of securities fraud against an alternative data provider. At Eagle Alpha’s The ONE Conference in October 2021, Adam Storch, associate director, leader of event and emerging risk examination team at the SEC, and Steven Buchholz, assistant regional director, enforcement at the SEC, emphasized the importance of due diligence at both the vendor level and the dataset level and discussed the steps being taken to prevent further deception and misrepresentation in alternative data following the App Annie ruling.

“Earlier this year, our company announced three key drivers of industry excellence, one being stronger partnerships,” said Niall Hurley, CEO of Eagle Alpha. “The App Annie settlement highlighted the increased need to prioritize data integrity and privacy when selecting data sharing partners and solutions. Eagle Alpha’s partnership with TripleBlind comes as a result of both companies dedicated work to fulfill that need.”

About TripleBlind

​​TripleBlind offers proprietary cryptographically-enforced privacy for data and algorithms, allowing institutions to collaborate around the most private and sensitive data without it ever being decrypted or leaving their firewall. TripleBlind keeps data private and in place while allowing authorized operations on any type of data, any algorithm, computable by third parties in real-time. TripleBlind does not host or access the data. TripleBlind Two Min Overview Video

The TripleBlind Private Data Sharing Solution unlocks the estimated 43ZB of data stored by enterprises today that are inaccessible and not commercialized due to privacy concerns, operational complexity and regulations. The company’s patented breakthroughs in advanced mathematics enable organizations to secure larger and more diverse data sets for innovating enhanced algorithms for medical diagnoses and improved anti-fraud initiatives in financial services. It is the only technology that enables enterprises to rapidly commercialize data while maintaining compute performance; enabling analysis of all data types, such as PII, PHI, genomic data, images, and confidential financial records; and enforcing complying all international and regional data privacy standards, including HIPAA, GDPR, PDPR, and CCPA.

TripleBlind technology significantly differs from existing solutions and is not based on homomorphic encryption, secure enclaves, tokenization/masking/hashing and differential privacy, synthetic data, federated learning and blockchain. Refer to competing solutions section on our website. For an overview, a live demo, or a one-hour hands-on workshop, contact@tripleblind.ai.

About Eagle Alpha

First adopted by alpha-seeking hedge funds over 10 years ago, alternative data is now being sought for use in the wider asset management space, as well as the private equity and corporate verticals.

Eagle Alpha was one of the first companies to recognize the value from these new data sources and has been investing in educating and connecting alternative data vendors and buyers since 2012, in the process building trusted relationships with both sides of this market.

As of September 2021, Eagle Alpha has profiled in excess of 1,600 datasets and provides annual solutions to data buyers and data vendors globally.

A unique breadth of datasets, knowledge of the industry and client relationships have cemented Eagle Alpha as the global leading data aggregation platform, advisor and strategic partner in the data space and the one true source of alternative data.

