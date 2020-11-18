Log in
Tripsheet Inc. Releases Flightsheet, a New Pilot-centric, Digital Trip Sheet Management App

11/18/2020 | 02:59pm EST

Designed by Pilots for Pilots, Flightsheet Simplifies Post-Flight Reporting & Expense Tracking, Saving Time & Improving Accuracy

Tripsheet, Inc., a post-flight process improvement company, today announced Flightsheet, its digital trip sheet management application, essential for professional, contract, corporate and charter pilots who are tired of losing time to manual paperwork.

The Flightsheet app simplifies the post-flight reporting process with these key features:

  • Beginning and ending times and cycles roll over from trip to trip, and calculations are done automatically from ending Hobbs or FMS values.
  • Pre-populated menus of expenses and payment types for both aircraft and pilot expenses save additional time. Receipts can easily be captured using an iPhone or iPad camera and attached into a PDF or Excel file, ready to export along with the report.
  • Squawks are easily reported and photos can be attached for additional clarity.
  • Completed post-flight checks are readily accessible.
  • Trend monitoring is easily captured to send to maintenance crews and engine manufacturers.
  • All information can be accessed inside the app or shared via PDF or Excel files formatted for easy understanding.

“Before Flightsheet, I spent 2 - 3 hours logging trip sheets and expenses. With Flightsheet, that time has been cut by 90% and the end result is a more polished report,” said Brian Blessing, Tripsheet co-founder and commercial pilot. “The tool we’ve built is simple to use, saves me time and makes me look better in front of my clients.”

A 60-day free trial of Flightsheet is currently available. Download at the App Store.

About Tripsheet, Inc.

Headquartered in Houston, Tripsheet, Inc. is dedicated to post-flight process improvement for pilots and management companies. Comprised of pilots and software developers, the Tripsheet, Inc. team has removed the time consuming frustration of paperwork so pilots can instead focus on what they love – flying. To join the conversation, follow @Flightsheet on Instagram or visit www.flightsheet.com.


© Business Wire 2020
