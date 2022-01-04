Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Trisura Group to Announce Fourth Quarter 2021 and Full Year 2021 Results on February 10th, 2022 and Hold Earnings Conference Call the Following Day

01/04/2022 | 05:52pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

TORONTO, Jan. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Trisura Group Ltd. (“Trisura” or “Trisura Group”) (TSX: TSU), a leading international specialty insurance provider, will release its fourth quarter 2021 and full year 2021 results after the market closes on Thursday, February 10th, 2022.

The company will hold its fourth quarter 2021 and full year 2021 earnings conference call for analysts and investors on Friday, February 11th, 2022 at 9:00 a.m. ET.

Conference call participants will be David Clare, President and Chief Executive Officer and David Scotland, Chief Financial Officer.

To listen to the call via live audio webcast, please follow the link below:
https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/zi8qnky5

A replay of the call will be available through the link above.

About Trisura Group

Trisura Group Ltd. is an international specialty insurance provider operating in the surety, risk solutions, corporate insurance, fronting and reinsurance segments of the market. Trisura has three principal regulated subsidiaries: Trisura Guarantee Insurance Company in Canada, Trisura Specialty Insurance Company in the US and Trisura International Insurance Ltd. in Barbados. Trisura Group Ltd. is listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol “TSU”.

Further information is available at http://www.trisura.com/group. Important information may be disseminated exclusively via the website; investors should consult the site to access this information. Details regarding the operations of Trisura Group Ltd. are also set forth in regulatory filings. A copy of the filings may be obtained on Trisura Group’s SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com.

For more information, please contact:
Name: Bryan Sinclair
Tel: 416 607 2135
Email: bryan.sinclair@trisura.com


Latest news "Companies"
05:57pStorm leaves thousands trapped on Virginia highway
RE
05:57pSHAREHOLDER ALERT : Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Desktop Metal, Inc. - DM
GL
05:57pSHAREHOLDER ALERT : Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Desktop Metal, Inc. - DM
GL
05:52pTrisura Group to Announce Fourth Quarter 2021 and Full Year 2021 Results on February 10th, 2022 and Hold Earnings Conference Call the Following Day
GL
05:50pKazakhstan declares state of emergency in protest-hit city, province
RE
05:48pU.S. reports nearly 1 million COVID-19 cases in a day, setting global record
RE
05:46pMovandi and Doosan Partner to Deliver 5G mmWave Phased Array Antenna Modules
BU
05:46pSupermicro Announces Participation in Upcoming Investor Event
BU
05:44pPublic Storage Announces Pricing of 4.100% Cumulative Preferred Shares of Beneficial Interest, Series S
BU
05:42pKFC to launch Beyond Meat fried 'chicken' across United States
RE
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Tencent to cut stake in Singapore tech group Sea
2Wall Street downplays worries in wishful start to 2022
3Wall Street pares risk-taking but stays bullish
4Nokia and Tele2 expand 5G partnership in the Baltics
5NOVO NORDISK : Gets a Neutral rating from JP Morgan

HOT NEWS