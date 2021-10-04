Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Trisura Group to Announce Third Quarter 2021 Results on November 4th, 2021 and Hold Earnings Conference Call the Following Day

10/04/2021 | 05:29pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

TORONTO, Oct. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Trisura Group Ltd. (“Trisura” or “Trisura Group”) (TSX: TSU), a leading international specialty insurance provider, will release its third quarter 2021 results after the market closes on Thursday, November 4th, 2021.

The company will hold its third quarter 2021 earnings conference call for analysts and investors on Friday, November 5th, 2021 at 9:00 a.m. ET.

Conference call participants will be David Clare, President and Chief Executive Officer and David Scotland, Chief Financial Officer.

To listen to the call via live audio webcast, please follow the link below:
https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/kexmtwwd

A replay of the call will be available through the link above.

About Trisura Group

Trisura Group Ltd. is an international specialty insurance provider operating in the surety, risk solutions, corporate insurance, fronting and reinsurance segments of the market. Trisura has three principal regulated subsidiaries: Trisura Guarantee Insurance Company in Canada, Trisura Specialty Insurance Company in the US and Trisura International Insurance Ltd. in Barbados. Trisura Group Ltd. is listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol “TSU”.

Further information is available at http://www.trisura.com/group. Important information may be disseminated exclusively via the website; investors should consult the site to access this information. Details regarding the operations of Trisura Group Ltd. are also set forth in regulatory filings. A copy of the filings may be obtained on Trisura Group’s SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com.

For more information, please contact:
Name: Bryan Sinclair
Tel: 416 607 2135
Email: bryan.sinclair@trisura.com


Latest news "Companies"
05:36pJPMORGAN CHASE : to Host Third-Quarter 2021 Earnings Call
BU
05:35pFashion rental company Rent the Runway makes IPO filing public
RE
05:35pThe WSJ Dollar Index Falls 0.18% to 88.27 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:35pEuro Gains 0.22% to $1.1620 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:35pSterling Gains 0.46% to $1.3608 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:35pLife Sciences Organizations Call for Collaboration Across Government to Improve Outcomes for Patients
NE
05:35p1201719 B.C. Ltd. Announces Filing of Early Warning Report Related to Acquisition of Common Shares of Playground Ventures Inc.
NE
05:35pDollar Lost 0.13% to 110.92 Yen -- Data Talk
DJ
05:35pTELIX PHARMACEUTICALS : First Patient Dosed in Phase II Study of TLX250-CDx in Triple-Negative Breast Cancer
GL
05:34pWALGREENS BOOTS ALLIANCE : Pharmacy chains failed to prevent opioid misuse, U.S. jury hears
RE
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Evergrande eyeing $5 billion property unit sale; rival Fantasia misses ..
2Tech sell-off drags European stocks lower
3Analyst recommendations: Amazon, BP, Diploma, Southwest Airlines, Union..
4Winter of discontent is coming...
5U.S. factory orders gain steam as manufacturing keeps humming

HOT NEWS