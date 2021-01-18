Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Triterras Authorizes $50 Million Share Repurchase Program and Provides Update on Recent Events

01/18/2021 | 11:48pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

SINGAPORE, Jan. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Triterras Inc. (Nasdaq: TRIT, TRITW), a leading fintech company for trade and trade finance, has authorized a share repurchase program of up to $50 million and provided updates on other recent events.

$50 Million Share Repurchase Program
Triterras’ recent share price has created an attractive opportunity for the company to institute a stock repurchase program. The Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase of up to $50 million of the Company’s common stock in open market or privately negotiated transactions, which may or may not be conducted through 10b5-1 plans.

Triterras Chairman and CEO Srinivas Koneru Open Market Share Purchases
On December 21, 2020, Chairman and CEO Srinivas Koneru announced his intention to purchase Triterras’ shares in the open market. Thus far, purchases have been made of 169,652 shares by Mr. Koneru.

Statement in Response to Recent Short Report and Market Manipulation
Last week, Triterras was the target of a short report that is part of what the Company believes to be an attempt by one or more short sellers to manipulate the market for their own financial gain. The authors of this report did not contact any representative of the Company before publishing it, and the report contains many inaccurate statements. The Company has made a statement regarding this report via 6 K, and the statement can also be accessed on the Company’s website at the following link: https://ir.triterras.com/news-events/press-releases.

About Triterras  
Triterras is a leading fintech company focused on trade and trade finance. It launched and operates Kratos™—one of the world’s largest commodity trading and trade finance platforms that connects and enables commodity traders to trade and source capital from lenders directly online. For more information, please visit www.triterras.com or email us at contact@triterras.com.

Forward Looking Statements
This press release includes “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Triterras’ actual results may differ from their expectations, estimates and projections and consequently, you should not rely on these forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. Words such as “expect,” “estimate,” “project,” “budget,” “forecast,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “plan,” “may,” “will,” “could,” “should,” “believes,” “predicts,” “potential,” “continue,” and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements include Triterras’ expectations with respect to future performance. These forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties that could cause the actual results to differ materially from the expected results. Most of these factors are outside Triterras’ control and are difficult to predict. Factors that may cause such differences include but are not limited to risks and uncertainties incorporated by reference under “Risk Factors” in Triterras’ Form 20-F (001-39693) filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) on November 16, 2020 (the “Form 20-F”) and in Triterras’ other filings with the SEC. Triterras cautions that the foregoing list of factors is not exclusive. Triterras cautions readers not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. Triterras does not undertake or accept any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements to reflect any change in its expectations or any change in events, conditions, or circumstances on which any such statement is based.

Investor Relations Contacts:
Jim Groh, Triterras Inc.
Mobile: +1 (678) 237-7101
Email: IR@triterras.com

Gateway Investor Relations
Cody Slach and Matt Glover
Office: +1 (949) 574-3860
Email: TRIT@gatewayir.com

Media Contacts:
Gregory Papajohn
Office of Corporate Communications
Triterras, Inc.
Mobile: +1 (917) 287-3626
Email: press@triterras.com

Edmond Lococo, ICR Inc.
Mobile: +86 138-1079-1408
Email: Edmond.Lococo@icrinc.com


Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
12:17aEast-bound naphtha to rise to about 2 mln T each in Jan, Feb
RE
12:13aHISCOX : Launches New Dreams Advertising Campaign Spotlighting Small Business Owners
PU
12:11aTOKAI : Certification of "Eruboshi (Third Stage)" based on the Act on Promotion of Women's Participation and Advancement in the Workplace (176KB)
PU
12:10aTECHNIPFMC : Announces Offering of $850,000,000 Senior Notes
BU
12:09aGLOBALDATA : Big-ticket deals take back seat as caution grips APAC VC funding landscape during Q4 2020, finds GlobalData
PU
12:09aGLOBALDATA : Morgan Stanley top M&A financial adviser in Asia-Pacific for 2020, finds GlobalData
PU
12:02aUNIVERSAL PROPTECH : An Integrated and Holistic Approach Stops the Spread of Covid-19 in Public Facilities
PU
12:02aMCAFEE : Takes Another Step Toward Global Support for Organizations in Need of Leading Managed Threat Detection and Response
BU
01/18Triterras Authorizes $50 Million Share Repurchase Program and Provides Update on Recent Events
GL
01/18Australia, New Zealand dollars buoyed by risk-on mood
RE
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1'BREXIT CARNAGE': shellfish trucks protest in London over export delays
2Logitech lifts annual forecasts for third time as quarterly profit soars
3COPPER : Copper prices gain as China's solid economic data supports
4TECHNIPFMC PLC : TECHNIPFMC : Announces Offering of $850,000,000 Senior Notes
5TOKAI HOLDINGS CORPORATION : TOKAI : Certification of "Eruboshi (Third Stage)" based on the Act on Promotion o..
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ