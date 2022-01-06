Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Triton Digital Releases Rankings for the Top Digital Audio Properties for November 2021

01/06/2022 | 05:01pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Triton Digital®, the global technology and services leader to the digital audio and podcast industry, released today its monthly Streaming Metrics Global Ranker as well as its regional US, LATAM, and EMEA Streaming Rankers for November 2021. Triton’s rankers provide insight into the top-performing streaming audio stations and networks around the world for the month of November.

Triton’s Global ranker is inclusive of publishers that subscribe to Triton’s enhanced measurement service - Webcast Metrics® - which requires publishers to meet a broader set of technical and operational requirements which are subject to a third-party audit.

The full results of the Global & Regional Rankers for November 2021 can be found here.

Triton’s Webcast Metrics and Streaming Metrics services are the industry standard for online audio consumption data. They provide credible, validated data that enable audio publishers around the world to analyze the consumption of their content by daypart, device type, geography, distribution platform, and more.

About Triton Digital

Triton Digital® is the global technology and services leader to the digital audio and podcast industry. Operating in more than 80 countries, Triton provides innovative technology that enables broadcasters, podcasters, and online music services to build their audience, maximize their revenue, and streamline their day-to-day operations. In addition, Triton powers the global online audio industry with Webcast Metrics®, the leading online audio measurement service and Podcast Metrics, one of the first IAB certified podcast measurement services in the industry. With unparalleled integrity, excellence, teamwork, and accountability, Triton remains committed to connecting audio, audience, and advertisers to continuously fuel the growth of the global online industry. For more information, visit www.TritonDigital.com.


© Business Wire 2022
Latest news "Companies"
05:23pSPECTRUM PHARMACEUTICALS INC : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Unregistered Sale of Equity Securities, Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
05:23pIndustrials Up After Factory Data -- Industrials Roundup
DJ
05:22pLAKELAND BANCORP INC : Completion of Acquisition or Disposition of Assets, Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
05:22pMineros announces payment date for january 2022 dividend
AQ
05:22pCHEMBIO DIAGNOSTICS, INC. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
05:22pEnvironmental Service Systems, LLC Ranked No. 38 Fastest-Growing Company on Charlotte Business Journal's Fast 50
BU
05:20pWorld's biggest uranium miner says it is unaffected by Kazakh turmoil
RE
05:20pHEPION PHARMACEUTICALS, INC. : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
05:19p1ST CONSTITUTION BANCORP : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Completion of Acquisition or Disposition of Assets, Notice of Delisting or Failure to Satisfy a Continued Listing Rule or Standard; Transfer of Listing, Material Modification to Rights of Security Holders, Changes in Control or Registrant, Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
05:18pATHENA TECHNOLOGY ACQUISITION : UNAUDITED PRO FORMA CONDENSED COMBINED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS - Form 8-K
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Wall Street's Fed headache lingers as stocks decline, Treasuries gain
2S&P 500 ends choppy session nearly flat, a day after sell-off
3SocGen's car leasing business ALD to buy LeasePlan for $5.5 billion
4APA : January 2022 Investor Update
5Size not the main aim, shippers say, as MSC overtakes Maersk

HOT NEWS