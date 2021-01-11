Triton Digital : Releases the Australian Podcast Ranker for December 2020

Triton Digital®, the global technology and services leader to the digital audio and podcast industry, announced today the release of the latest Australian Podcast Ranker. The Ranker provides insight into the Top 100 Podcasts as well as the Top 10 Publishers in Australia from 1 December through 31 December, 2020, as measured by Triton’s Podcast Metrics measurement service.

A number of new entities appear in the Top 100 Podcast Ranker this reporting period, including Something Was Wrong (Audioboom), Your Morning Mantra (Podshape), and Let’s Not Meet: A True Horror Podcast (Audioboom). Additionally, Stuff You Should Know (ARN/iHeartMedia) reclaimed the #1 spot as the most downloaded podcast in the country this reporting period.

As for the All-Australian Top 100 Ranker, new entities this reporting period include Fun Fables (Kinderling Kids Radio), Is It Just Me? (ARN/iHeartMedia), and Cricket Et Cetera (News Corp). Casefile True Crime (Audioboom) remained in the #1 spot as the most downloaded Australian podcast in the country.

Total downloads of all shows by all participating publishers in the month of December is 37.6M.

Participating publishers in the Australian Ranker include ARN/iHeartMedia, Audioboom, Babyology, Fear and Greed, Kinderling Kids Radio, NBC News, News Corp Australia, Nine, Nova, Podshape, Schwartz Media, Southern Cross Austereo, Sports Entertainment Network, Stitcher, TOFOP Productions, Wavelength Creative, West Australian Newspapers, and Wondery.

To view the full results of the Ranker and sign up to receive future rankers via email, visit https://www.tritondigital.com/resources/podcast-reports.

Triton Digital’s Podcast Metrics measurement service is certified by the IAB Tech Lab as complying with Version 2.0 of the IAB Podcast Measurement Technical Guidelines. It provides accurate and insightful data around how, when, and where podcast content is being consumed across multiple hosting platforms, with the ability to view metrics by date range, location, device, podcast name, episode, title, and more.

