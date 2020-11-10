Triton Digital : Releases the Australian Podcast Ranker for October 2020

Triton Digital®, the global technology and services leader to the digital audio and podcast industry, announced today the release of the latest Australian Podcast Ranker. The Ranker provides insight into the Top 100 Podcasts as well as the Top 10 Publishers in Australia from 1 October through 31 October, 2020, as measured by Triton’s Podcast Metrics measurement service.

Three new entities appear in the Top 100 Podcast Ranker this reporting period, including Hamish & Andy’s Remembering Project (SCA-PodcastOne Australia), Hidden Brain (Stitcher) and Beautiful Stories from Anonymous People (Stitcher). Stuff You Should Know (ARN/iHeartMedia) remained in the #1 spot as the most downloaded podcast in the country in October.

As for the All-Australian Top 100, two new entities appear this reporting period, including Dr Justin Coulson’s Happy Families (ARN/iHeartMedia). Casefile True Crime (Audioboom) remained the #1 spot as the most downloaded Australian podcast in the country.

Total downloads of all shows by all participating publishers in the month of October is 49.4M.

Participating publishers in the Australian Ranker include ARN/iHeartMedia, Southern Cross Austereo, News Corp Australia, Audioboom, Stitcher, Wondery, Nova, Nine, Schwartz Media, TOFOP Productions, Kinderling Kids Radio, Australian Radio Network, Wavelength Creative, NBC News, West Australian Newspapers, Fear and Greed, and Sports Entertainment Network.

To view the full results of the Ranker and sign up to receive future rankers via email, visit https://www.tritondigital.com/resources/podcast-reports.

Triton Digital’s Podcast Metrics measurement service is certified by the IAB Tech Lab as complying with Version 2.0 of the IAB Podcast Measurement Technical Guidelines. It provides accurate and insightful data around how, when, and where podcast content is being consumed across multiple hosting platforms, with the ability to view metrics by date range, location, device, podcast name, episode, title, and more.

