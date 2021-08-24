Log in
Triton Digital : Releases the July 2021 Latin America Podcast Report

08/24/2021 | 05:01pm EDT
Triton Digital®, the global technology and services leader to the digital audio and podcast industry, announced today the release of the latest LATAM Podcast Report. The report provides insight into the Top 100 Podcasts in Latin America from June 28 – August 1, 2021, as measured by Triton’s Podcast Metrics measurement service.

A number of new entities debuted in the Top 100 Podcast report this reporting period, including Ao Ponto (Radios Grupo Globo) at #20, CARACOL – E-conomice (Prisa Radio) at #22, SED: La Advertencia (Sonoro Media) at #52, CBN Especial (Radios Grupo Globo) at #72, and Rotten Mango (Audioboom) at #99.

Additionally, a number of podcasts saw impressive movement in rank this reporting period, including Meu Inconsciente Coletivois (Folha de S Paulo) which climbed 35 ranks to #38, and Peláez y De Francisco (Prisa Radio) which climbed 30 ranks to #35. LOS40 MX - La Corneta (Prisa Radio) remained in the #1 spot.

The Top 100 podcasts account for 31M downloads in total during this reporting period.

To view the full results of the Latin America Podcast Report, visit https://www.tritondigital.com/resources/podcast-reports

To subscribe to receive Triton’s Podcast Reports via email, visit https://www.tritondigital.com/pmsignup

Triton Digital’s Podcast Metrics measurement service is certified by the IAB Tech Lab as complying with Version 2.1 of the IAB Podcast Measurement Technical Guidelines. It provides accurate and insightful data around how, when, and where podcast content is being consumed across multiple hosting platforms, with the ability to view metrics by date range, location, device, network, program, episode, and more.

About Triton Digital

Triton Digital® is the global technology and services leader to the digital audio and podcast industry. Operating in more than 80 countries, Triton provides innovative technology that enables broadcasters, podcasters, and online music services to build their audience, maximize their revenue, and streamline their day-to-day operations. In addition, Triton powers the global online audio industry with Webcast Metrics®, the leading online audio measurement service and Podcast Metrics, one of the first IAB certified podcast measurement services in the industry. With unparalleled integrity, excellence, teamwork, and accountability, Triton remains committed to connecting audio, audience, and advertisers to continuously fuel the growth of the global online industry. For more information, visit www.TritonDigital.com.


© Business Wire 2021
