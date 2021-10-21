Triton Digital : Releases the September 2021 U.S. Podcast Report

Triton Digital®, the global technology and services provider to the digital audio and podcast industry, announced today the release of the latest U.S. Podcast Report for the September 2021 reporting period (August 30 – October 3, 2021), as measured by Triton’s Podcast Metrics measurement service.

The Top Network Reports are ranked by Average Weekly Downloads and Average Weekly Users, in accordance with v2.1 of the IAB Podcast Technical Measurement Guidelines.

In this reporting period, with the expansion to the Top 20 Networks, the Average Weekly Downloads were reported at 192M. We also have new networks joining the ranker this month including, Headgum and The Roost Podcast Network. American Public Media and Podcorn also joined this month, and are measured as part of the Audacy Podcast Network.

Stitcher Media remained in the #1 spot on the Top Networks Report with 38M Average Weekly Downloads and 10M Average Weekly Users, followed by NPR with 32M Average Weekly Downloads and 7M Average Weekly Users. The Audacy Podcast Network ranked #3 with 29M Average Weekly Downloads and 9.7M Average Weekly Users.

The Top Podcasts are also ranked by both Average Weekly Downloads and Average Weekly Users, in accordance with the latest IAB Podcast Technical Measurement Guidelines. Leading podcasts by Average Weekly Downloads include NPR News Now (NPR), Crime Junkie (audiochuck) and Dateline NBC (NBCUniversal News Group).

New shows debuting this period include, The Pat McAfee Show 2.0 (Stitcher Media), Marketplace (American Public Media), Suspect (Wondery), Make Me Smart with Kai and Molly (American Public Media), Not Another D&D Podcast (Headgum), Marketplace Morning Report (American Public Media), H3 Podcast (The Roost Podcast Network) and, You Better You Bet (Audacy Podcast Network).

Certified by the IAB Tech Lab, Triton’s Podcast Metrics eliminates inconsistent measurement practices and self-reported data, providing content creators, marketers, media buyers, and the audio industry at large with validated and transparent podcast audience data.

To view the full results of the U.S. Podcast Report, visit: https://www.tritondigital.com/resources/podcast-reports

To opt-in to receiving Triton’s Podcast Reports via email, visit: https://www.tritondigital.com/pmsignup

Any podcast network or publisher with an audience in the United States is eligible to participate in the U.S. Podcast Report. To learn more, contact solutions@tritondigital.com.

With 10+ years of digital audio measurement expertise, Triton’s Podcast Metrics measurement service provides reliable and informative data around how, when, and where podcast and audio on demand content is being consumed across multiple hosting platforms, with the ability to view metrics by date range, location, device, player, network, program, episode, and more.

