Triton Digital : and Radio Broadcasters Association Partner to Provide Comprehensive Podcast Reports in New Zealand

Triton Digital®, the global technology and services provider to the digital audio and podcast industry, and the Radio Broadcasters Association of New Zealand (RBA) announced today the forthcoming launch of Podcast Reports in New Zealand, powered by Triton’s Podcast Metrics measurement service. The Rankers will provide a ranking of the Top Podcasts and Networks in New Zealand, as measured by Triton. Reported metrics will include Monthly Downloads and Monthly Listeners, in accordance with the latest IAB Podcast Technical Measurement Guidelines.

By directly integrating with podcast hosting platforms and content distribution networks, Triton’s Podcast Reports eliminate inconsistent measurement practices and self-reported data, providing content creators, marketers, media buyers, and the audio industry at large with validated and transparent podcast metrics for the first time.

“We are pleased to be expanding our reports to provide reliable and informative data around podcast consumption in New Zealand,” said John Rosso, President of Market Development at Triton Digital. “Our Podcast Reports will provide buyers with the trusted, third-party podcast measurement they need to make informed decisions around podcast advertising. Furthermore, our reports will provide podcast Networks with the reputable consumption data they need to grow their podcast strategies, gain a better understanding of their listening audiences, and increase their advertising revenue.”

“The NZ Podcast Ranker is an important step towards raising the profile of the medium in New Zealand, connecting creators with opportunities to monetise, and creating a source of truth for the market,” said Richie Culph & James Butcher, Co-Chairs of the RBA’s Podcast Ranker Committee.

A number of leading podcast Networks and Publishers have signed on to participate in Triton’s Podcast Report, including MediaWorks, NZME, accessmedia.nz and SENZ.

Phil Grey, GM of Free FM and Project Leader of accessmedia.nz, said, “While the CAMA Community Access Media Alliance sector may not be bothering the top of the charts anytime soon, our accessmedia.nz platform is truly niche, with multilingual content made by our communities. It’s essential that we join the Podcast Ranker to represent our part of Aotearoa’s media.”

Group Planning Director of PHD James Davidson said, “The NZ Podcast Ranker is a great initiative and something we’re really supportive of. The more transparency we can have in the reporting of growing channels like podcasts can only help provide us more confidence in how we invest our clients’ budgets, both from a media planning & buying perspective and for content/brand partnerships.”

The first New Zealand Podcast Ranker is planned to debut in late October 2021. Any podcast network or publisher with an audience in New Zealand is eligible to participate in the New Zealand Podcast Reports. To learn more, contact solutions@tritondigital.com.

To opt-in to receiving Triton’s Podcast Reports via email, visit: https://www.tritondigital.com/pmsignup

Triton Digital’s Podcast Metrics measurement service is certified by the IAB Tech Lab as complying with Version 2.1 of the IAB Podcast Measurement Technical Guidelines. It provides accurate and insightful data around how, when, and where podcast content is being consumed across multiple hosting platforms, with the ability to view metrics by date range, location, device, podcast name, episode, title, and more.

About Triton Digital

Triton Digital® is the global technology and services leader to the digital audio and podcast industry. Operating in more than 80 countries, Triton provides innovative technology that enables broadcasters, podcasters, and online music services to build their audience, maximize their revenue, and streamline their day-to-day operations. In addition, Triton powers the global online audio industry with Webcast Metrics®, the leading online audio measurement service and Podcast Metrics, one of the first IAB certified podcast measurement services in the industry. With unparalleled integrity, excellence, teamwork, and accountability, Triton remains committed to connecting audio, audience, and advertisers to continuously fuel the growth of the global online industry. For more information, visit www.TritonDigital.com.

