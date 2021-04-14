Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Triton Digital : Releases Rankings for the Top Digital Audio Properties for February 2021

04/14/2021 | 05:01pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Triton Digital®, the global technology and services leader to the digital audio and podcast industry, released today its monthly Webcast Metrics Global Ranker as well as its regional US, LATAM, and EMEA Streaming Rankers for February 2021. Triton’s rankers provide insight into the top-performing streaming audio stations and networks around the world for the month of February.

Triton’s Global ranker is inclusive of publishers that subscribe to Triton’s enhanced measurement service - Webcast Metrics® - which requires publishers to meet a broader set of technical and operational requirements which are subject to a third-party audit.

The full results of the Global & Regional Rankers for February 2021 can be found here.

Triton’s Webcast Metrics and Streaming Metrics services are the industry standard for online audio consumption data. They provide credible, validated data that enable audio publishers around the world to analyze the consumption of their content by daypart, device type, geography, distribution platform, and more.

About Triton Digital

Triton Digital® is the global technology and services leader to the digital audio and podcast industry. Operating in more than 80 countries, Triton provides innovative technology that enables broadcasters, podcasters, and online music services to build their audience, maximize their revenue, and streamline their day-to-day operations. In addition, Triton powers the global online audio industry with Webcast Metrics®, the leading online audio measurement service and Podcast Metrics, one of the first IAB certified podcast measurement services in the industry. With unparalleled integrity, excellence, teamwork, and accountability, Triton remains committed to connecting audio, audience, and advertisers to continuously fuel the growth of the global online industry. For more information, visit www.TritonDigital.com.


© Business Wire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
05:10pVMWARE, INC.  : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders, Regulation FD Disclosure, Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
05:10pKOHLS CORP  : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
05:10pTech Drops As Treasury Yields Tick Up -- Tech Roundup
DJ
05:10pFiran Technology Group Corporation (“FTG”) Announces First Quarter 2021 Financial Results
GL
05:09pAPHRIA  : shareholders vote in favour of merger, Tilray shareholders to vote tomorrow
AQ
05:08pCoinbase valued at $86 billion in choppy Nasdaq debut
RE
05:08pCBIZ  : to Announce First-Quarter 2021 Results on April 29, 2021
PR
05:07pW R GRACE & CO  : Amendments to Articles of Inc. or Bylaws; Change in Fiscal Year (form 8-K)
AQ
05:07pGREYSTONE LOGISTICS  : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations. (form 10-Q)
AQ
05:07pARGAN  : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS. (form 10-K)
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Coinbase listing marks latest step in crypto's march to the mainstream
2Coinbase valued at $83 billion in choppy Nasdaq debut
3Coinbase reference price set at $250 per share ahead of Nasdaq debut
4LVMH MOËT HENNESSY LOUIS VUITTON SE : World stocks dip after new highs, dollar falls
5SAP SE : SAP SE: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] wi..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ