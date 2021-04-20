Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Triton Digital : Releases the March 2021 Latin America Podcast Report

04/20/2021 | 05:37pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Triton Digital®, the global technology and services leader to the digital audio and podcast industry, announced today the release of the latest LATAM Podcast Report. The report provides insight into the Top 100 Podcasts in Latin America from March 1 – March 28, 2021, as measured by Triton’s Podcast Metrics measurement service.

A number of new entities debuted in the Top 100 Podcast report this reporting period, including Gugacast (audio.ad Podcast Network), Academia de Conspiraciones (Sonoro Global Media Corp), Viva Voz - Vera Magalhães (Radios Grupo Globo), Cinemático (B9 Podcasts), and Guerra 3 (Prisa Radio). LOS40 MX - La Corneta (Prisa Radio) remained the #1 spot as the most downloaded podcast in the region during this reporting period.

The Top 100 podcasts account for 21M downloads in total during this reporting period.

To view the full results of the Latin America Podcast Report, visit https://www.tritondigital.com/resources/podcast-reports

To receive Triton’s Podcast Reports via email, complete this form: https://www.tritondigital.com/pmsignup

Triton Digital’s Podcast Metrics measurement service is certified by the IAB Tech Lab as complying with Version 2.0 of the IAB Podcast Measurement Technical Guidelines. It provides accurate and insightful data around how, when, and where podcast content is being consumed across multiple hosting platforms, with the ability to view metrics by date range, location, device, network, program, episode, and more.

About Triton Digital

Triton Digital® is the global technology and services leader to the digital audio and podcast industry. Operating in more than 80 countries, Triton provides innovative technology that enables broadcasters, podcasters, and online music services to build their audience, maximize their revenue, and streamline their day-to-day operations. In addition, Triton powers the global online audio industry with Webcast Metrics®, the leading online audio measurement service and Podcast Metrics, one of the first IAB certified podcast measurement services in the industry. With unparalleled integrity, excellence, teamwork, and accountability, Triton remains committed to connecting audio, audience, and advertisers to continuously fuel the growth of the global online industry. For more information, visit www.TritonDigital.com.


© Business Wire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
05:56pEASTSIDE DISTILLING  : Announces $3.3 Million Private Placement
PR
05:56pROOT CLASS ACTION ALERT : Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP Reminds Root, Inc. Shareholders of Securities Fraud Class Action Lawsuit
GL
05:54pBIDEN : U.S. must boost EV production to surpass China
RE
05:53pApple's new AirTags could factor into U.S. Senate antitrust hearing
RE
05:53pHealth Care Up On Defensive Bias -- Health Care Roundup
DJ
05:52pWHITECAP RESOURCES  : Most actively traded companies on the Toronto Stock Exchange
AQ
05:51pMCLOUD TECHNOLOGIES  : Announces Non-Brokered Unit Offering
AQ
05:51pCommunications Services Down As Netflix Slides After Hours -- Communications Services Roundup
DJ
05:50pWHY PUBLIC ASSETS ARE KEY TO DEBT SUSTAINABILITY : A Moral Goal
PU
05:50pGOL LINHAS AEREAS INTELIGENTES S A  : Summarized Voting Map (Securities´ Registrar) - Voting List to the Annual and Extraordinary Shareholders Meeting to be held on April 22, 2021
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Coinbase options launch draws robust volume
2TESLA, INC. : TESLA : Dogecoin cryptocurrency slumps after hashtag-fueled surge to record high
3Europe stocks post worst day of the year; Tobacco firms weigh
4Texas police to demand Tesla crash data as Musk denies Autopilot use
5TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED : TENCENT : China delivery giant Meituan raises $10 billion - a warchest for drones, ..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ