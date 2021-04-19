Log in
Triton Digital : Releases the March 2021 U.S. Podcast Report

04/19/2021 | 05:01pm EDT
Triton Digital®, the global technology and services provider to the digital audio and podcast industry, announced today the release of the latest U.S. Podcast Report for the March 2021 reporting period (March 1 – March 28, 2021), as measured by Triton’s Podcast Metrics measurement service.

The Top Network Reports are ranked by Average Weekly Downloads and Average Weekly Users, in accordance with the latest IAB Podcast Technical Measurement Guidelines.

In this reporting period, NPR remained in the #1 spot with 36.8M Average Weekly Downloads and 10.5M Average Weekly Users, followed by Stitcher Media with 35M Average Weekly Downloads and 9.4M Average Weekly Users, and the Audacy Podcast Network with 18M Average Weekly Downloads and 5M Average Weekly Users.

The Top Podcasts are also ranked by both Average Weekly Downloads and Average Weekly Users, in accordance with the latest IAB Podcast Technical Measurement Guidelines.

Leading podcasts by both Average Weekly Downloads and Users include Up First (NPR), Crime Junkie (audiochuck), Dateline NBC (NBCUniversal News Group), and The Ben Shapiro Show (Cumulus Media/Westwood One), with NPR News Now remaining in the #1 spot this reporting period.

Certified by the IAB Tech Lab, Triton’s Podcast Metrics eliminates inconsistent measurement practices and self-reported data, providing content creators, marketers, media buyers, and the audio industry at large with validated and transparent podcast audience data.

To view the full results of the U.S. Podcast Report, visit https://www.tritondigital.com/resources/podcast-reports

To opt-in to receiving Triton’s Podcast Reports via email, visit: https://www.tritondigital.com/pmsignup

Any podcast network or publisher with an audience in the United States is eligible to participate in the U.S. Podcast Report. To learn more, contact solutions@tritondigital.com.

With 10+ years of digital audio measurement expertise, Triton’s Podcast Metrics measurement service provides reliable and informative data around how, when, and where podcast and audio on demand content is being consumed across multiple hosting platforms, with the ability to view metrics by date range, location, device, player, network, program, episode, and more.

About Triton Digital
Triton Digital® is the global technology and services leader to the digital audio and podcast industry. Operating in more than 80 countries, Triton provides innovative technology that enables broadcasters, podcasters, and online music services to build their audience, maximize their revenue, and streamline their day-to-day operations. In addition, Triton powers the global online audio industry with Webcast Metrics®, the leading online audio measurement service and Podcast Metrics, one of the first IAB certified podcast measurement services in the industry. With unparalleled integrity, excellence, teamwork, and accountability, Triton remains committed to connecting audio, audience, and advertisers to continuously fuel the growth of the global online industry. For more information, visit www.TritonDigital.com.


© Business Wire 2021
