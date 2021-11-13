Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Triumvira Announces Data from Gastric Cancer Preclinical Study to be Presented at SITC Annual Meeting

11/13/2021 | 07:02am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Novel CLDN18.2-TAC T cell candidate effectively eradicated Claudin 18.2-expressing gastric tumor cells in vitro and in vivo

Triumvira Immunologics (“Triumvira”), a clinical-stage company developing novel, targeted autologous and allogeneic T cell therapeutics that do not require gene editing and co-opt the natural biology of T cells to treat patients with solid tumors, today announced the presentation of preclinical data from its proof-of-concept study in gastric cancer. These new data demonstrate that Triumvira’s novel T cell antigen coupler (TAC)-T cell candidate targeting Claudin 18.2 (CLDN18.2) effectively eradicates CLDN18.2-expressing gastric tumor cells in vitro and in vivo. The results will be presented in a poster presentation today at the Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer (SITC) 36th Annual Meeting, taking place November 10-14, 2021, virtually and in-person at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center in Washington, D.C.

CLDN18.2 is a promising, clinically validated target for cancer drug development as gastrointestinal malignancies, more prominently gastric tumor cells, have been found to selectively express CLDN18.2 on their surface, making it a preferred antigen for specific targeting of tumor cells using TAC-T cells. A key feature of TAC-T cells is the proprietary TAC receptor, a multi-domain chimeric molecule that works directly with the natural T cell receptor to help a T cell recognize and attack cancer cells. Unlike CAR-T cells, TAC-T cells do not exhibit tonic signaling, do not show premature exhaustion, show long term persistence, and demonstrate deep penetration into and activation in solid tumors in various preclinical models.

“We’re excited about the level of activity we are seeing with our Claudin 18.2-directed TAC-T cells in our preclinical models of gastric cancer,” said Andreas Bader, Ph.D., Chief Scientific Officer of Triumvira. “These results confirm the versatility of our TAC platform for difficult-to-treat solid tumors and pave the way for initiating IND-enabling studies in an effort to bring CLDN18.2-TAC T cells to patients as quickly as possible in an area of significantly unmet medical need.”

In addition to eradicating CLDN18.2-expressing gastric tumor cells in vitro and in vivo, the study demonstrated that the activation of CLDN18.2-TAC T cells was specific to target cells that expressed CLDN18.2. CLDN18.2-TAC T cells did not show signs of auto-activation or elevated exhaustion markers post-manufacturing, which is a key feature of the TAC technology designed to enhance the durability of TAC-T products.

Details of the poster presentation are as follows:

Poster Title: Development of Claudin 18.2 TAC T cells for the treatment of gastric cancer
Poster Number: 118
Category: Cellular Therapies
Date and Time: Saturday, November 13, 2021; 7:00 a.m. – 8:30 p.m. EST
Location: Walter E. Washington Convention Center, Hall E
Presenter: Christopher Helsen, Ph.D. – Executive Director, Research and Development, Triumvira

About Triumvira Immunologics

Triumvira Immunologics, Inc. (“Triumvira”) is a clinical-stage company developing unique, non-gene edited, first-in-class targeted autologous and allogeneic T cell therapeutics that co-opt the natural biology of T cells to treat patients with solid tumors. The company’s proprietary T cell Antigen Coupler (TAC) technology is a robust and versatile platform that activates natural T cell functions differently from cell therapies such as CAR-T and engineered T cell receptor (TCR) therapies. Triumvira is headquartered in Austin, Texas with research facilities in Hamilton, Ontario.

For more information, please visit www.triumvira.com or send email inquiries to partners@triumvira.com.


© Business Wire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
07:26aBLACK FRIDAY TREADMILL DEALS 2021 : Top Early ProForm, NordicTrack & More Savings Revealed by The Consumer Post
BU
07:21aCOMPUTER BLACK FRIDAY DEALS 2021 : Early Computer Tower, Gaming PC & All-In-One PC Deals Tracked by Consumer Walk
BU
07:20aGATTACA : launches new Purpose, Vision, Mission & Values
PU
07:16aBEST BLACK FRIDAY MONITOR DEALS 2021 : Best Early 4K, Ultrawide & Curved PC & Gaming Monitor Sales Found by Consumer Walk
BU
07:11aBEST BLACK FRIDAY INSTANT POT DEALS (2021) : Top Early Air Fryer & Instant Pot Series Deals Researched by Deal Stripe
BU
07:10aJ SAINSBURY : Anya Hindmarch to launch new generation shopping bag in collaboration with Sainsbury's and Waitrose
PU
07:06aBLACK FRIDAY CAMERA DEALS (2021) : Best Early DSLR Camera, Security Camera, Camcorders & More Savings Highlighted by The Consumer Post
BU
07:05aTECH DEVELOPMENT MUST BE HUMAN-CENTRIC : takeaways from the main discussion at Sber's AI Journey
PR
07:02aTriumvira Announces Data from Gastric Cancer Preclinical Study to be Presented at SITC Annual Meeting
BU
07:01aBeats Studio 3 Wireless Black Friday Deals (2021) Found by Retail Egg
BU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1ACIA Aero Leasing Signs LOI with Universal Hydrogen for Up to 30 Region..
2Wall Street ends higher with boost from big tech
3S&P Global, IHS win U.S. antitrust approval for $44 billion deal with c..
4Toyota Motor : Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Subaru, Toyota, Mazda, and Ya..
5Putin says any Belarusian move to cut gas flows risks hitting ties

HOT NEWS