Trivest Announces Promotion of Mario R. Masrieh to Principal

Trivest Partners (“Trivest” or the “Firm”) is pleased to announce the promotion of Mario R. Masrieh, effective July 1, 2021, to Principal. This recognition of accomplishment further exemplifies the depth of talent and experience on the internally-grown Trivest team.

Mario R. Masrieh joined Trivest in 2019 as a Vice President. He is responsible for the analysis of investment opportunities, identification of strategic acquisition targets and monitoring of existing portfolio companies within the Firm’s non-control investment strategies, Trivest Growth Investment Funds (“TGIF”). Prior to joining Trivest, Mario spent three years at Gridiron Capital, a Connecticut-based private equity firm. He started his career as an Analyst at Morgan Stanley in the global consumer and retail team. He received his B.B.A., Honors Program in Accounting and Finance from Villanova University’s School of Business, magna cum laude, and his M.B.A. from Columbia University.

“Over the past few years, Trivest’s growth has continued to accelerate. Since joining our Firm, Mario helped to propel our expansion and build value within portfolio company investments. We’re thrilled to recognize his professional accomplishments,” said Jamie Elias, Partner at Trivest and head of the Firm’s non-control investment strategies.

About Trivest

Trivest Partners LP, with offices in Miami, Charlotte, Chicago, Los Angeles, Philadelphia, and Toronto, is a private investment firm that focuses exclusively on the support and growth of founder-led and family-owned businesses in the United States and Canada in both control and non-control transactions. Since its founding in 1981, Trivest has completed more than 300 investments, totaling over $7 billion in value. Trivest is one of only 18 firms recognized by Inc. Magazine as one of the top-50 founder-friendly private equity firms in both 2019 and 2020. To learn more, visit www.trivest.com

