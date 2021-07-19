Trivest Announces Promotion of Spencer Ledwith to Senior Associate

Trivest Partners (“Trivest” or the “Firm”) is pleased to announce the promotion of Spencer Ledwith, effective July 1, 2021 to Senior Associate. This recognition of accomplishment further exemplifies the depth of talent and experience on the internally-grown Trivest team.

Spencer joined Trivest in 2019 as an Associate. He is responsible for the analysis of investment opportunities, identification of strategic acquisition targets and monitoring of existing portfolio companies within the Firm’s buyout investment strategies, the Trivest Mid-Market Funds. Prior to joining Trivest, Spencer was an Analyst at Raymond James in the Consumer & Retail investment banking group. He received his B.B.A. in finance from Southern Methodist University.

“Trivest continues to grow and promote talented individuals. Spencer has worked tirelessly across many middle-market transactions. We are excited to recognize his many contributions to the Firm,” said Russ Wilson, partner at Trivest and co-head of the Firm’s buyout strategies.

About Trivest

Trivest Partners LP, with offices in Miami, Charlotte, Chicago, Los Angeles, Philadelphia, and Toronto, is a private investment firm that focuses exclusively on the support and growth of founder-led and family-owned businesses in the United States and Canada in both control and non-control transactions. Since its founding in 1981, Trivest has completed more than 300 investments, totaling over $7 billion in value. Trivest is one of only 18 firms recognized by Inc. Magazine as one of the top-50 founder-friendly private equity firms in both 2019 and 2020. To learn more, visit www.trivest.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210719005732/en/