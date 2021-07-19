Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Trivest Announces Promotion of Spencer Ledwith to Senior Associate

07/19/2021 | 03:22pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Trivest Partners (“Trivest” or the “Firm”) is pleased to announce the promotion of Spencer Ledwith, effective July 1, 2021 to Senior Associate. This recognition of accomplishment further exemplifies the depth of talent and experience on the internally-grown Trivest team.

Spencer joined Trivest in 2019 as an Associate. He is responsible for the analysis of investment opportunities, identification of strategic acquisition targets and monitoring of existing portfolio companies within the Firm’s buyout investment strategies, the Trivest Mid-Market Funds. Prior to joining Trivest, Spencer was an Analyst at Raymond James in the Consumer & Retail investment banking group. He received his B.B.A. in finance from Southern Methodist University.

“Trivest continues to grow and promote talented individuals. Spencer has worked tirelessly across many middle-market transactions. We are excited to recognize his many contributions to the Firm,” said Russ Wilson, partner at Trivest and co-head of the Firm’s buyout strategies.

About Trivest

Trivest Partners LP, with offices in Miami, Charlotte, Chicago, Los Angeles, Philadelphia, and Toronto, is a private investment firm that focuses exclusively on the support and growth of founder-led and family-owned businesses in the United States and Canada in both control and non-control transactions. Since its founding in 1981, Trivest has completed more than 300 investments, totaling over $7 billion in value. Trivest is one of only 18 firms recognized by Inc. Magazine as one of the top-50 founder-friendly private equity firms in both 2019 and 2020. To learn more, visit www.trivest.com


© Business Wire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
03:31pMONEYGRAM : to Release Second Quarter 2021 Results
PR
03:31pCox Communications CEO Patrick J. Esser To Retire At Year End
PR
03:31pSHOKWORKS : to Power Metrospaces Joint Venture to Develop High-End Villas in the Dominican Republic
BU
03:30pMICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY : 2021 Proxy Statement
PU
03:30pFERRARI N : TO ANNOUNCE SECOND QUARTER 2021 FINANCIAL RESULTS ON AUGUST 2 (Form 6-K)
PU
03:29pSHAREHOLDER ALERT : Barr Law Group Investigating LCAP, WHIAX, DISSX, and PESPX; Shareholders are Encouraged to Contact the Firm
GL
03:29pAmerican Express on Track for Largest Percent Decrease Since September 2020 -- Data Talk
DJ
03:28pOil piles on losses following OPEC+ deal to boost supply, rising COVID cases
RE
03:26pWashington State Football Coach Will Appeal Ninth Circuit Decision Prohibiting Him from Saying a Brief, Private Prayer After Games
GL
03:24pU.S. recession ended in April 2020, making it shortest on record
RE
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1AVIVA PLC : COVID-19 surge drives down shares and bond yields; oil plunges
2ASTRAZENECA PLC : What you need to know about the coronavirus right now
3NISSAN MOTOR CO., LTD. : China frictions steer electric automakers away from rare earth magnets
4TODAY ON WALL STREET: There's a bit of caution in the air
5ANALYST RECOMMENDATIONS: GlaxoSmithKline, Qualcomm, State Street, Tate & Lyle, Virgin Money UK...

HOT NEWS