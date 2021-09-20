Log in
Troll, Oseberg 2021-22 gas permits to rise

Norwegian state-controlled Equinor announced today that it has been granted a higher production quota at its flexible Troll and Oseberg fields for the 2021-22 gas year, but this is unlikely to add to winter supply.

The ministry of petroleum and energy granted Equinor and its partners permission to lift output at Troll to 37bn m³ and at Oseberg to 6bn m³ in October 2021-September 2022. This is 1bn m³ higher than for this gas year at each of the fields. The ministry sets permits for Oseberg Area Unit as a whole, which comprises the Oseberg, Oseberg Sor and Oseberg Ost fields.

But European prompt gas prices at substantial premiums to contracts further forward has incentivised output from each of the fields to be maximised this gas year - outside of maintenance periods - reducing the scope for it to climb much more in 2021-22 (see price graph).

A rise in Troll's daily production capacity following the start-up of Troll West in late August could boost the field's deliverability this winter. Equinor said today that it expects Troll to reach its new plateau from 1 October. Daily production capacity could rise to 125bn m³/d from about 110mn m³/d this summer, judging by Remit notifications published by offshore system operator Gassco.

But capacity at the downstream 144.5mn m³/d Kollsnes processing plant is to remain unchanged, which could act as a bottleneck given that it also processes gas from the smaller Kvitebjorn, Visund and Fram fields.

Production caps at Troll and Oseberg have each gradually risen in recent years as concern over the link between gas and oil output has diminished and oil reserves from the fields have increasingly been depleted.

Troll's quota has either been kept unchanged or increased from the previous 12 months for each year since 2011-12, with the exception of 2018-19 - when the limit was reduced to 36bn m³ from 38bn m³.

The start of gas blowdown at Oseberg - which involves a shift to gas production ahead of gas reinjections, used to enhance oil recovery - has boosted its gas production permit. The quota had been 4bn m³ in the 2019-20 gas year.

Rather than boosting winter supply, the higher production permits at Troll and Oseberg could lift summer production or reduce the amount of gas that is produced in excess of the quotas. Gas production from each of the fields is on track to exceed their respective 2020-21 caps (see Troll, Oseberg graphs).

Equinor on 1 February already submitted a request to Norway's petroleum and energy ministry to extract "accumulated gas" in Oseberg from 2019-20 this gas year. There is also upward flexibility under each year's gas production quota, allowing unused output to be carried forward into subsequent gas years.

By Paul Martin

Troll gas productionbn m³
Oseberg gas productionbn m³
Strong incentive for outputp/th

