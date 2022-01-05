Log in
Troops, protesters clash on Almaty main square in Kazakhstan; shots heard

01/05/2022 | 11:28pm EST
Protests erupt after fuel price rise in Almaty

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Several armoured personnel carriers and dozens of troops moving on foot entered the main square of Almaty, Kazakhstan's largest city, on Thursday morning where hundreds of people were protesting against the government for the third day, Reuters correspondents reported from the scene.

Gunshots were heard as troops approached the crowd, according to Reuters witnesses.

(Reporting by Mariya Gordeyeva and Pavel Mikheyev; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)


© Reuters 2022
