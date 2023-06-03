The depression is located about 145 miles (233.35 km) west of the Dry Tortugas, Florida, packing maximum sustained winds of 35 miles per hour (56 km/h).
"A turn to the east is expected by tonight, and that motion should continue until the system dissipates," the Miami-based weather forecaster said.
Arlene, which formed in the Gulf of Mexico, is forecast to continue weakening and is expected to become a remnant low later on Saturday, NHC said.
(Reporting by Baranjot Kaur in Bengaluru; Editing by Alistair Bell)